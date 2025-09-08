"Dude is now on an apology tour" - Netizens react as Young Thug leaves "love" emojis on GloRilla's new "Brianna" post 

Young Thug has reportedly shown love to GloRilla's most recent Instagram post just days after an alleged prison phone call of him calling her &quot;ugly as f**k&quot; was circulated online. For those uninformed, Young Thug publicly apologized to GloRilla after a recording of him allegedly disparaging her looks with mean-spirited comments while on a phone call with Mariah the Scientist, her girlfriend, was leaked on X on September 4, 2025.On September 7, GloRilla took to her Instagram account to post about her 2025 MTV Video Music Awards look. The Wanna Be rapper set the post to Rihanna's 2015 song Yo Gotti, featuring Young Thug, and captioned the post, &quot;Brianna.&quot; This could be a possible reference to Thug's alleged phone call, as his comments came after Mariah told him that people compared GloRilla to Riri in terms of appearance.Meanwhile, X account @Kurrco posted that Thug had commented on GloRilla's &quot;Brianna&quot; post with two heart emojis.Young Thug's recent comment under GloRilla's Instagram post was met with varied responses from netizens on X, with one user writing:&quot;Dude is now on an apology tour.&quot;(st_ides) @benjamins_stLINK@Kurrco Dude is now on an apology tour 😆Some netizens believed that Thug was just making things worse for himself by engaging with GloRilla's post, telling the YSL rapper to leave her alone.Promoclipz @promoclipzLINK@Kurrco Just chill bro you making everything worseDee 😈 @GoatDeehereLINK@Kurrco Now he wanna send hearts lmao 🤣〽️ @mannyysznLINK@Kurrco this gotta be a PR tactic cuz aint no way broPoison 🕸 ⚢ @odd_eyess1LINK@Kurrco Dude 😭 stay away from her Get a job I need glo to block his azzMeanwhile, others claimed that Thug was &quot;crashing out,&quot; describing him as &quot;embarrassing&quot; and &quot;so full of himself.&quot;Sabi Bwoi.eth ⛺🧙‍♂️,🧙‍♂️ @Yung_piroskiLINK@Kurrco Thug is so full of himself. DamnBLACKIE @BadgerBlackoutLINK@Kurrco Lmao, A man crashing out all i seesmc ★ @Shesmarie_LINK@Kurrco that’s so embarrassingVORTEX @vmxncLINK@Kurrco HE A FRAUD LOLWhat did Young Thug say about GloRilla?Young Thug was recently embroiled in controversy after several recordings of his alleged prison phone calls were leaked online. The first leak came on August 29, 2025, and they have not stopped since, with each day bringing more snippets of his alleged calls from prison while he was incarcerated for the YSL RICO case and trial between 2022 and 2024.On September 4, a recording of his alleged call with Mariah the Scientist was circulated on social media. According to Vibe, a voice (presumed to be Mariah) could be heard telling another person (presumed to be Thug) that people likened GloRilla's physical appearance to Rihanna's, which seemingly prompted a barrage of insults from the YSL rapper.Calling GloRilla &quot;ugly as f**k,&quot; Thug allegedly continued to mock the Memphis rapper's appearance, saying:“That b***h ugly as f**k. They say she ain’t ugly, man that b***h ain’t nothing. Long a** bulls**t a** wig, skinny s**t, goddamn big a** head, big mouth. … I would not pursue her, like at all… That s**t ain’t nothing,” he can be heard saying.Hours after the snippet leaked online, GloRilla took to X to upload a cryptic post presumed to be about Young Thug. While she didn't mention Thug by name, the rapper called out a man who had been &quot;blowing up [her] phone&quot; asking about her eye color.GloRilla 🦍 @GloTheofficialLINKMind you dis da same n***a blowing my phone up to ask what color my eyes is lmaoooMeanwhile, Young Thug also took to X to publicly apologize to GloRilla for his remarks about her, adding that he didn't think she was &quot;ugly at all.&quot; Furthermore, he continued that his remarks were made while he was having a hard time in prison, writing:“First of all I’m sorry to u for my words and I honestly don’t think ur ugly at all, I was speaking from jail just having a hard time with life.. I don’t like bashing girls and hardly ever did.. I’m sorry to u twin.”GloRilla was not the only rapper Young Thug mentioned in the alleged leaked prison calls. The YSL rapper also reportedly discussed his opinions about Kendrick Lamar, Gunna, Future, Drake, and Metro Boomin, among others, in various leaked recordings.On September 7, the rapper posted another apology on X, asking for forgiveness and indicating that he was looking to &quot;move forward with [his] life.&quot;