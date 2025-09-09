“Bars so basic, it can apply to anyone”: Netizens react to Young Thug claiming Drake was dissing Gunna on 'BUSINESS IS BUSINESS'

In a recent leaked audio, Young Thug has claimed that Drake was dissing Gunna on Business Is Business intro. He said that the first eight bars of Parade on Cleveland are taking digs at the latter.

Business Is Business is Thug's third studio album, which was released on June 23, 2023. Drizzy featured on the first song, Parade on Cleveland, of the 15-track album. The first eight bars of the song state:

"I'm about to mop up some boys, it's custodian time i Me and my thoughts is the loneliest time Don't tell me 'bout loyalty, show me this time Don't tell me 'bout loyalty, show me this time Business is business, you owe me this time Slime on your head, Nickelodeon time."

In a new leaked audio from his time in prison, Young Thug is heard claiming that the Canadian rapper was dissing Gunna in these lyrics. As caught by Kurrco, he says:

“Went right at his a*s, the worst way… first 8 bars talking nasty to this boy”

Fans online have reacted to this claim, as one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote:

"Bars so basic, it can apply to anyone"

Natural Dame @CipherPratt @Kurrco Bars so basic, it can apply to anyone 😑

Another wrote,

ladidai (@ladidaix) 💋 see linkinbyeo @ladidaix @Kurrco Ngl this could be about anybody 😭😭😭

Another commented,

5$TAR ☆ @nae5ive @Kurrco Lmfaooo that’s a diss? Overly light work but it is drake I guess

Many fans also took digs at Drake and Young Thug for the quality of the diss, as one user tweeted,

Perpetually Disappointed 😑 @StackingWs @Kurrco I fully understand why Kendrick said he hates the way this n***a sneak disses. This sh*t lame af

Another wrote,

THE INVESTOR @Investeasy2024 @Kurrco Drake calling gunna a rat 🐀? 😂😂😂😭😭that man has 0 self awareness 😂😂😂

Another sarcastically commented,

Alpha Media Room @Alphamediaroom @Kurrco Oh wow he said “Slime” &amp; then “Nickelodeon” so creative so NASTY

Drake has notably been a big supporter of Thug over the years and also visited him as soon as he was released from prison.

Young Thug gets emotional while talking about Gunna's snitching allegations

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event (Image Source: Getty)

Young Thug and Gunna were among 26 YSL members who were arrested in May 2022. They faced multiple charges, including the violation of the RICO Act and the allegations that YSL was a gang and not a music label.

Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, was released in 2022 after he signed a plea deal. This led to many fans and rappers, including Thug, accusing him of snitching against the other YSL members. Kitchens denied these allegations.

In a three-hour interview on the Perspektives with Bank podcast, published on September 7, Thug opened up about the entire incident. He said:

“Was Gunna takin’ that plea harmful to me? Yes, 100%. First we tellin’ the jurors ‘YSL ain’t a gang.’ Now [after the plea deals] we goin’ back to the jurors sayin’, ‘Well, some people might say it’s a gang — but we ain’t a part of that part of it. We a part of the record label part.’”

Adding that Gunna needs to provide an explanation, Thug said:

“Even if I don’t want to hear it, you still supposed to be a real nigga and say it. How can you just do what you did to me and then just go live your life? Like ain’t nothing happened?"

He added, however:

"I love you bruh… I poured so much into him, I can’t even hate him. In jail I thought I hated him… But I don’t wish no ill will on him — no ill feelings at all.”

Young Thug got emotional during the interview as he spoke about the "betrayals" he faced during that time. He was released from prison in October 2024 after he signed a guilty plea deal.

