Young Thug reflects on his brother snitching on him and speculates that his girlfriend might be back with her ex on the track “Sad Slime" 

Young Thug released his latest album, UY Scuti, on September 26, 2025, marking his first full-length project since his release from prison after the YSL RICO trial. The rapper, who has been teasing the 20-track album for months, released it 11 months after he accepted a plea deal at the end of his trial in October 2024. In the album's eighth track, Sad Slime, Young Thug bared his soul and reflected on betrayals from his brother and girlfriend, accusing his brother of being a &quot;rat&quot; and his girlfriend of going back to her ex. It is unclear who the rapper is talking about in the song, as he doesn't mention any names. &quot;I been cryin' all day (Cryin')/ I seen my brother turn rat in my face/ I been cryin' all day (Only)/ I seen my b***h go to an ex/ I been cryin' all day/ I seen my mama get sicker by the second/ I been cryin' all day/ Protect you with my life (Yeah), every single time,&quot; Thug rapped in the chorus.In the first verse, he rapped:&quot;I seen a gangster turn rat, they turned him to a pack/ Interrogation room junkie, n***a gon’ crack/ Yeah, I was wrong, but don’t do me bad, girl/ I was just f**kin' on that b***h and I text her/ She just a pillhead, musclе relaxer.&quot;For those uninformed, Young Thug does have a brother, Quantavious Grier (who goes by the moniker Unfoonk). According to Billboard, Unfoonk is currently in prison for violating his probation in 2023. He was arrested with Thug, Gunna, and other YSL affiliates as part of the wider YSL RICO case, but was released in December 2022 after accepting a plea deal.Young Thug has never publicly accused Unfoonk of snitching on him before, so it is unclear whether he is referring to his brother in the song. The line could also be a reference to his other YSL affiliates involved in the RICO case, including Gunna, Lil Woody, Yak Gotti, and Slug, whom he openly called &quot;rats&quot; in Closing Arguments, an unreleased track which was leaked online on September 5, 2025.Meanwhile, Young Thug is currently dating Mariah the Scientist, who is featured in two songs on UY Scuti. According to Hot New Hip Hop, Thug and Mariah's relationship recently underwent scrutiny after the rapper seemingly confessed to cheating on her before his arrest in 2022 in an alleged leaked prison call, which circulated on social media in September 2025. Following this, Thug publicly apologized to Mariah on social media earlier this month. Young Thug ひ @youngthugLINKMy baby I was wrong and I’m sorry for what I put u through. U deserved better from me. Thank you for everything and I will do anything to make this work. U showed me what love is and I hope I haven’t lost u forever… everybody leave her out of this please she’s an innocent girlAccording to Vibe, he reiterated his apology in the song Man I Miss My Dogs, which was first released on September 11 and is the closing track on UY Scuti. In the song, Young Thug rapped:“Baby, I’m sorry/ One of my biggest fears is losing you to the internet/ Waking up in our bed with you right by my neck… pillow talking ain’t my name/ Baby, I love you/ I know you see this rain, I know you feel my pain.”&quot;He not a rat&quot;: Young Thug said about Unfoonk in a recent interviewYoung Thug vehemently denied accusations that his brother, Unfoonk, was a &quot;rat&quot; during his explosive, three-hour-long interview on Perspektives with Bank, which aired on September 7, 2025. The discussion about Thug's brother came after he responded to the contradictory claims about his involvement in Unfoonk's plea deal.For the uninitiated, Unfoonk accepted a plea deal in December 2022 at the start of the YSL RICO trial. Young Thug had previously claimed that he told Unfoonk to take the plea deal amid allegations of snitching last month. In an X post on August 29, 2025, he wrote:&quot;My brother would’ve road the whole trip out but when them guys took the plea I told my brada to take it too, n***a had just did 12 years and ain wanna put my mama thru that again #freeunfoonk.&quot;However, in an alleged leaked prison call that surfaced online hours later, Thug told another rapper (presumably 21 Savage) that he did not ask Unfoonk to take the deal. While addressing these contradictory statements in his interview with Big Bank, Young Thug admitted that he encouraged his brother to take the plea deal but denied doing so while talking to Savage, as he did not want to add another charge to his case. Young Thug clarified his reason for the contradictory claims, adding that the co-defendants in the trial were ordered not to be in contact with each other and would receive an additional charge if the court found out they had spoken to each other.&quot;Nobody is around each other because we co-defendants. We get another charge if we talk to each other...So if I get on the phone, on a jail call, and tell Savage, ‘Yeah, I told Unfoonk to take his plea,’ that’s another charge on me. Because I’m not supposed to have contact with Unfoonk,” Thug said.According to Billboard, Young Thug also explained what differentiated Gunna's plea deal from Unfoonk's, adding that he told Unfoonk to take the deal but didn't ask Gunna to do so.“The reason why I differentiate his [Unfoonk's] plea from they plea is: That’s like you telling your son to do something versus you not telling your son nothing and he do something. I told my brother to take the plea. We had a week-and-a half-conversation. Talking a week and a half,&quot; he said.He continued:&quot;Every day in court… we crying to each other all types of s**t… This n***a [Unfoonk] been in prison his whole life, you think he give a f**k about goin’ to prison? That n***a a man. That man a gangsta, stand on that...He not a rat! That n***a just had a life-plus-ten prison sentence for not tellin’.”Young Thug and Gunna at the latter's &quot;Drip or Drown 2&quot; album release party (Image via Getty)Young Thug's UY Scuti is a star-studded affair featuring several A-list rappers, including Cardi B, Future, Lil Baby, Sexyy Red, 21 Savage, Travis Scott, Future, and YFN Lucci, among others.