“Wearing dresses again? classic incoming”: Netizens react as Young Thug poses with a pout in new post 

Young Thug recently uploaded a picture of himself on his Instagram story. He was wearing what appears to be a corset in the picture.

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams II, is currently gearing up for the release of his fourth studio album, UY Scuti. It was earlier supposed to be released on September 19. However, the rapper delayed it as Cardi B's album, Am I the Drama?, was also released that day. UY Scuti will now be released on September 26.

Amidst this, the rapper shared an image of himself pouting on his Instagram story on Sunday, September 21.

Thug's Instagram story (Image Source: Instagram/@thuggerthugger1)

Fans online have reacted to it, as one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote:

"thug wearing dresses again? classic incoming"

El Matador ⚫️⚪️🔴 @thebullovertake @Kurrco thug wearing dresses again? classic incoming

Another wrote,

yeenballin @yeenballin @Kurrco classic incoming if thug dressing like this

Another commented,

Serality @SeraIity @Kurrco this basically means peak music incoming

Another wrote,

f⌖ @ohfold @Kurrco Oh yea uy scuti fin be a classic

Thug, incidentally, also re-posted two of the fan reactions to his look, as one user tweeted,

∞ @SaturnxSZN homosexual thug is back we getting peak music 🥹🌹

Another wrote,

Junior @JrMoneyGetting is this n***a wearing an iced out corset? this album bouta change my life

Young Thug announced on September 19 that he didn't release UY Scuti in respect of Cardi B, tweeting:

"Yall know I wasn’t dropping Friday. It’s a ladies day. do yo sh*t @iamcardib"

Young Thug ひ @youngthug Yall know I wasn’t dropping Friday. It’s a ladies day ❤️ do yo shit @iamcardib

He has released multiple snippets from the album so far.

Young Thug apologizes to Drake, Mariah The Scientist, and 21 Savage, among others, in new track

2021 BET Hip Hop Awards - Arrivals (Image Source: Getty)

Thug has been in the news in recent months due to numerous leaked audios allegedly from his time in prison. The rapper took digs at numerous people in these clips, like Kendrick Lamar, Drake,and 21 Savage, among others. He also admitted to cheating on his partner, Mariah The Scientist, in one of these clips.

On September 11, Thug released a track named Man I Miss My Dogs, in which he apologizes to all these people. He starts with Mariah The Scientist and raps:

“Baby I’m sorry, one of my biggest fears is losing you to the internet/ One of my biggest fears is waking up in our bed without you right by my neck/ Saying don’t you break a sweat, pillow talking ain’t my game.”

Turning his attention towards Drake, Thug raps:

“Drizzy, you my brother/ You know I ain’t going against you/ I got manners/ Everything you did for the rap community can’t ban you/ Never diss you/ Came to visit me at Cobb County like my kin do/ F**k the jail call, you know the other calls we had.”

He also referred to Lil Baby and 21 Savage in the song, rapping respectively:

“WHAM pick up the phone, yeah talk to me it’s Spider/ Taught you everything you know about this s—t we for lifers.”

“Savage you a real n—a/ Don’t let them tell you different.”

Man I Miss My Dogs will be part of UY Scuti. It will be Thug's first album since his release from prison last year. He was arrested in May 2021, along with his YSL associates, and faced numerous charges, including the violation of the RICO Act. He was released in October 2024.

