"Reportedly called 'web of lies'" - Internet reacts to Young Thug’s Sp5der brand collaborating with Adidas

Young Thug's Sp5der brand is reportedly set to collaborate with Adidas, according to rumors circulating on social media. According to Hot New Hip Hop, Young Thug started Sp5der as a hoodie company in 2019, and the brand became synonymous with web motifs and rhinestone detailing. Thug had previously collaborated with Adidas for their 2017 Originals campaign, &quot;Faces of Crazy,&quot; alongside 21 Savage and Playboi Carti.On September 8, 2025, the X account @Kurrco posted about the reported collaboration. However, neither Young Thug nor Adidas has announced or confirmed reports of the collaboration at the time of writing this article.Kurrco @KurrcoLINKYoung Thug’s Sp5der brand and Adidas reportedly have a collaboration on the way 👀News of the reported collaboration was met with varied responses from netizens on X, with one user calling it a &quot;web of lies.&quot; This could be a possible reference to the rapper's recent controversies about his alleged snitching and leaked prison calls.&quot;Reportedly called “web of lies”.&quot;GB @GratefulBruhLINK@Kurrco @brandon1an Reportedly called “web of lies”Several netizens echoed similar sentiments, criticizing Adidas for allegedly working with a &quot;rat.&quot;ANIS🧃 @BoogieXdeLINK@Kurrco @brandon1an F**k adidas for collabing with a rat 🐀Corrupt @CorruptFunLINK@Kurrco @brandon1an Adidas would work with the snitchBaby Bull @BTCBabyBullLINK@Kurrco @brandon1an N***a Gossiped himself into a deal with Adidas, Can’t wait for this call to leakJeli X @Jeli_X_LINK@Kurrco @brandon1an I’m team @Nike so phew 😮‍💨 don’t need this 🐀 messing or trying anything over hereSome netizens compared the reported collaboration to Kanye West's former partnership with Adidas. In 2022, the company cut ties with the rapper, professionally known as Ye, following his antisemitic remarks on social media.Vortex @AlexVortex03LINK@Kurrco @brandon1an Seems like YEEZY SET THE TREND!𝒄𝒉𝒓𝒐̈𝒍𝒍𝒐̈☆ @isavedmusicLINK@Kurrco @brandon1an N***a is really the new YE 😭😭😂😂Meanwhile, others seemed enthused by the reported collaboration, adding that the partnership &quot;would go hard.&quot;bob long @KarmaDelivererLINK@Kurrco @brandon1an Can’t even lie, that s**t would go hardTHANK YOU SO MUCH @7MAKINOUTLINK@Kurrco @brandon1an This finna be hardYoung Thug addressed the snitching allegations in his new track Closing ArgumentsOn September 5, 2025, Young Thug's new track, Closing Arguments, was leaked online. In the song, the rapper seemingly addressed his snitching allegations and dissed other emcees, including Gunna and Yak Gotti. For context, allegations against Thug surfaced after a video surfaced on April 27, 2025, in which he seemingly mentioned Peewee Roscoe's name during a police interrogation.Thug repeatedly denied snitching and received support from Roscoe himself, who backed Thug's claims. Despite this, social media continued to compare him to Gunna, who faced similar allegations after he took an Alford plea deal in 2022 following his arrest in the YSL RICO case alongside Thug and 26 other YSL affiliates.In Closing Arguments, Thug pointed out the difference between him and the other people accused of snitching, rapping:&quot;But don't get it confused, n***a, don't get it fucked up, n***a/ Ain't no one rat in me at all, kid/ I'd rather die than tell on a n***a, for real, for real/ Only thing I regret is, ever in my life f**kin' with y'all f**k n***as, bruh, f**k all y'all suckers (P*ssies)/ And it's a big difference between me and y'all/ Y'all n***as point the n***as out and say they did thе crime/ N***a, I say he didn't, ya dig?&quot;In another verse, Young Thug called out fellow rappers who allegedly snitched on him and other YSL affiliates, naming Gunna, Lil Woody, and Yak Gotti, among others.&quot;Gunna a rat, Yak a rat, Slug a rat, Woody rat/ F**k that n***a Obama, he still mad 'bout baby momma (You mad?)/ Slimelife Shawty, make sure you put down your forty (P*ssy)/ DK, okay, s**t, he gay (Hey)/ I would say I'm stepping but that's cliché (Hey),&quot; he rapped.Young Thug got emotional while reflecting on his friendships in a recent interviewYoung Thug bared his soul during a three-hour interview on Perspektives With Big Bank, which aired on September 7, 2025. According to Rolling Stone, the rapper discussed his fractured relationship with Gunna, adding that he still loved the rapper and didn't wish &quot;no ill will on him.&quot;However, Thug clarified that he did not want to forgive Gunna, adding, &quot;I wish he did something lighter so I could forgive him.&quot;The rapper was visibly moved to tears when he reflected on the relationships that he lost during the YSL RICO case due to their alleged betrayal, saying:“I just don’t got my twin. I just don’t got my friends, bro. I’m f**ked up. I’m f**ked up bro. The n***as I be with everyday I don’t got ‘em no more. I’m fucked up. I don’t know what to do...And I ain’t lose no n***a to tragedy, I lost a n***a to betrayal. You signing that one piece of paper could give me a life sentence…You gon’ let a piece of paper end all this shit?”In a separate update, Young Thug also expressed his wish to &quot;move forward with [his] life&quot; in a September 7 X post, where he asked for forgiveness following the leaked police interrogation and prison phone calls. He wrote:“To everyone involved in this situation. I’m sorry this is happening and I hope u guys can forgive me, I’m moving forward with my life -THANK U GOD.&quot;Meanwhile, Gunna has not directly responded to Young Thug's diss on Closing Argument or his recent interview at the time of writing this article.