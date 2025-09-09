  • home icon
  • Music
  • "Reportedly called 'web of lies'" - Internet reacts to Young Thug’s Sp5der brand collaborating with Adidas

"Reportedly called 'web of lies'" - Internet reacts to Young Thug’s Sp5der brand collaborating with Adidas

By Juhi Marzia
Modified Sep 09, 2025 14:25 GMT
2021 BET Hip Hop Awards - Arrivals - Source: Getty
Young Thug at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards (Image via Getty Images)

Young Thug's Sp5der brand is reportedly set to collaborate with Adidas, according to rumors circulating on social media. According to Hot New Hip Hop, Young Thug started Sp5der as a hoodie company in 2019, and the brand became synonymous with web motifs and rhinestone detailing. Thug had previously collaborated with Adidas for their 2017 Originals campaign, "Faces of Crazy," alongside 21 Savage and Playboi Carti.

Ad

On September 8, 2025, the X account @Kurrco posted about the reported collaboration. However, neither Young Thug nor Adidas has announced or confirmed reports of the collaboration at the time of writing this article.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

News of the reported collaboration was met with varied responses from netizens on X, with one user calling it a "web of lies." This could be a possible reference to the rapper's recent controversies about his alleged snitching and leaked prison calls.

"Reportedly called “web of lies”."
Ad

Several netizens echoed similar sentiments, criticizing Adidas for allegedly working with a "rat."

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Some netizens compared the reported collaboration to Kanye West's former partnership with Adidas. In 2022, the company cut ties with the rapper, professionally known as Ye, following his antisemitic remarks on social media.

Ad
Ad

Meanwhile, others seemed enthused by the reported collaboration, adding that the partnership "would go hard."

Ad
Ad

Young Thug addressed the snitching allegations in his new track Closing Arguments

On September 5, 2025, Young Thug's new track, Closing Arguments, was leaked online. In the song, the rapper seemingly addressed his snitching allegations and dissed other emcees, including Gunna and Yak Gotti. For context, allegations against Thug surfaced after a video surfaced on April 27, 2025, in which he seemingly mentioned Peewee Roscoe's name during a police interrogation.

Ad

Thug repeatedly denied snitching and received support from Roscoe himself, who backed Thug's claims. Despite this, social media continued to compare him to Gunna, who faced similar allegations after he took an Alford plea deal in 2022 following his arrest in the YSL RICO case alongside Thug and 26 other YSL affiliates.

In Closing Arguments, Thug pointed out the difference between him and the other people accused of snitching, rapping:

"But don't get it confused, n***a, don't get it fucked up, n***a/ Ain't no one rat in me at all, kid/ I'd rather die than tell on a n***a, for real, for real/ Only thing I regret is, ever in my life f**kin' with y'all f**k n***as, bruh, f**k all y'all suckers (P*ssies)/ And it's a big difference between me and y'all/ Y'all n***as point the n***as out and say they did thе crime/ N***a, I say he didn't, ya dig?"
Ad
Ad

In another verse, Young Thug called out fellow rappers who allegedly snitched on him and other YSL affiliates, naming Gunna, Lil Woody, and Yak Gotti, among others.

"Gunna a rat, Yak a rat, Slug a rat, Woody rat/ F**k that n***a Obama, he still mad 'bout baby momma (You mad?)/ Slimelife Shawty, make sure you put down your forty (P*ssy)/ DK, okay, s**t, he gay (Hey)/ I would say I'm stepping but that's cliché (Hey)," he rapped.
Ad

Young Thug got emotional while reflecting on his friendships in a recent interview

Young Thug bared his soul during a three-hour interview on Perspektives With Big Bank, which aired on September 7, 2025. According to Rolling Stone, the rapper discussed his fractured relationship with Gunna, adding that he still loved the rapper and didn't wish "no ill will on him."

However, Thug clarified that he did not want to forgive Gunna, adding, "I wish he did something lighter so I could forgive him."

Ad

The rapper was visibly moved to tears when he reflected on the relationships that he lost during the YSL RICO case due to their alleged betrayal, saying:

“I just don’t got my twin. I just don’t got my friends, bro. I’m f**ked up. I’m f**ked up bro. The n***as I be with everyday I don’t got ‘em no more. I’m fucked up. I don’t know what to do...And I ain’t lose no n***a to tragedy, I lost a n***a to betrayal. You signing that one piece of paper could give me a life sentence…You gon’ let a piece of paper end all this shit?”
Ad

In a separate update, Young Thug also expressed his wish to "move forward with [his] life" in a September 7 X post, where he asked for forgiveness following the leaked police interrogation and prison phone calls. He wrote:

“To everyone involved in this situation. I’m sorry this is happening and I hope u guys can forgive me, I’m moving forward with my life -THANK U GOD."

Meanwhile, Gunna has not directly responded to Young Thug's diss on Closing Argument or his recent interview at the time of writing this article.

About the author
Juhi Marzia

Juhi Marzia

With a strong love for the English language cultivated from a childhood filled with reading, Juhi aims to take her readers on a literary journey with every word she writes.

When she's not busy putting her pen to paper, Juhi can be found indulging in her hobbies, such as embroidering and crocheting, while binge-watching TV shows.

Know More
Edited by Juhi Marzia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications