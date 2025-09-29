“This is for my people, my culture, and our history”: Bad Bunny celebrates as he is set to headline the Super Bowl halftime show

Bad Bunny will headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2026. The singer, Roc Nation, Apple Music, and the NFL made the announcement on Sunday, September 28.

The Dallas Cowboys took on the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium in Texas on Sunday. During halftime, it was announced that Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, will headline next year's Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Ocasio also shared a video on his Instagram account following the announcement, in which he's sitting on a goalpost on a beach. He put out a statement that read:

“What I’m feeling goes beyond myself. It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL.”

Roc Nation's founder and chairman, Jay-Z, also shared his thoughts on the decision to pick Bunny as the headliner, saying:

“What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring. We are honored to have him on the world’s biggest stage.”

The 2026 Super Bowl will take place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on February 8, 2026.

Bad Bunny adds to his excellent year with Super Bowl Halftime Show gig

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals (Image Source: Getty)

This has been an eventful year for Bad Bunny in all the good ways so far. The Puerto Rican singer released Debí Tirar Más Fotos, his sixth solo studio album, on January 5, 2025. It spoke about his love for his roots and Puerto Rico and earned great reviews from fans and critics alike.

He then hosted his 30-day residency at El Choli arena in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in July, which ended on September 21. It was named No Me Quiero Ir De Aqui, which translates to "I Don’t Want to Leave Here". His final show on September 21 was streamed on Amazon Music.

Now, the MONACO singer will embark on his world tour, starting on November 21 at Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez in the Dominican Republic. He will perform at various locations in multiple South American countries until February 21, 2026. He will then move to his Asian and European leg of the tour, which will end on July 22 in Brussels, Belgium.

Bad Bunny on why his world tour doesn't include performances in North America

There has been a lot of controversy in recent months in the US, with the deportations taking place. Bad Bunny has said that this is the reason why his world tour doesn't include shows in North America. He told i-D in an interview published on September 10:

"But there was the issue of—like, f*cking ICE could be outside [my concert]. And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about."

He added that he's performed in North America in the past and his shows have been "magnificent," but he couldn't add it to the tour this time. However, Bunny will be performing in the US now at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

