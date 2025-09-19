  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Carmelo Anthony
  Carmelo Anthony makes rare public appearance with daughter as he takes her to Bad Bunny concert in Puerto Rico

Carmelo Anthony makes rare public appearance with daughter as he takes her to Bad Bunny concert in Puerto Rico

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Sep 19, 2025 18:41 GMT
2025 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony - Source: Getty
Carmelo Anthony attended Bad Bunny concert in Puerto Rico with daughter [Picture Credit: Getty]

NBA legend Carmelo Anthony attended Bad Bunny's "No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí" concert in Puerto Rico. The former New York Knicks player tagged along with someone very special. Melo was accompanied by his daughter, Genesis, at the event.

Melo shared a compilation video from the concert on his social media. On his Instagram, he posted a video featuring a wholesome father-daughter moment between them. Melo also met the Puerto Rican singer and hugged him during the event.

"You already know 🇵🇷 @badbunnypr," Anthony wrote in the caption.
Carmelo Anthony had Genesis in 2017 with Mia Burks, when he had briefly split with his former wife La La Anthony. The couple got back together in 2018. It was in his retirement video that the former NBA star acknowledged his daughter for the first time.

Last year, Genesis' New York Knicks-themed birthday went viral on the internet. Although he wasn't seen in any of the birthday party pictures, according to People, Melo had also attended his daughter's 7th birthday. Earlier this month, the father-daughter duo made their first public appearance.

Carmelo Anthony credits his children for his success and "move past ego"

Carmelo Anthony's daughter, Genesis, made her first public appearance with her father at his Hall of Fame induction. The 8-year-old daughter of the former NBA star sat between Kiyan and her father before Melo took the stage to deliver his memorable speech.

In his long, emotional Hof speech, the New York Knicks legend credited his children for his success and for redefining his legacy. He also claimed that raising children was "revolutionary" for him.

"Raising children in this world is revolutionary," he said. "I didn't just want to be a basketball player; I wanted to be a model of redemption, of accountability, of love."
"My kids saved me. They gave me a reason to move past ego, past noise, past criticism. They remind me that legacy isn't what you leave behind, it's what you lift up."
The NBA legend also addressed his children with a big message.

"Your father isn't perfect, but he is proof that struggle doesn't mean surrender; proof that the road can be rough and still lead to glory," Anthony added.

Genesis lives with her mother in New York. Burks regularly posts pictures with her daughter, sharing a close bond between them. Now that Anthony has made his public appearance with his daughter, they may be seen frequently, and Bad Bunny's show is just one of many to come.

