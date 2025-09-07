"Kiyan was borderline embarrassed": Fans react as Carmelo Anthony 'finally acknowledges' his daughter with touching public shoutout at HoF ceremony

Carmelo Anthony's Hall of Fame speech was filled with heartfelt messages for those who supported his career. At one point, the scoring legend acknowledged a member of his family that he doesn't frequently bring up.During his HOF induction on Saturday, Anthony talked about raising his offspring and pointed to two individals in the audience.&quot;Raising children in this world is revolutionary,&quot; Anthony said. &quot;I didn't just want to be a basketball player. I wanted to be a model of redemption, accountability, and love. My kids saved me.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe camera then panned to his 18-year-old son Kiyan and his eight-year-old Genesis, whom he first publicly acknowledged last year.Though the live audience in Springfield applauded Anthony during this moment, fans online were less than impressed.&quot;Kiyan was borderline embarrassed,&quot; one fan pointed out. &quot;And who is she sticking her tongue out at? Men need to understand that the lack of sexual discipline, can tarnish your legacy.&quot;One netizen pointed out how &quot;embarrassed&quot; Kiyan Anthony was during one moment at the 2025 HOF induction. Credit: theshaderoom/IGAnother netizen commented on Kiyan Anthony. Credit: theshaderoom/IGOther netizens brought up the name of Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife La La Anthony. Credit: theshaderoom/IGAnother netizen brought up the fact that many people are unaware that Carmelo Anthony had a daughter. Credit: theshaderoom/IGNotably, when Genesis celebrated her seventh birthday last year, she went with a Knicks-themed bash. This was seen as a nod to Anthony's stint with New York during his playing days in the NBA.&quot;Once a Knick, always a Knick&quot;: Carmelo Anthony gives a shoutout to his former team during HOF ceremonyElsewhere in his HOF speech, Anthony showed love to his former team in the Big Apple.&quot;To the Knicks organization, thank you for believing in me,&quot; Anthony said. &quot;I may have played around the league, but my soul will always echo 33rd and 7th. Once a Knick, always a Knick.&quot;Anthony's words drew a loud ovation from the Knicks fans in attendance. On the same night, Anthony also received the honor of being inducted as part of the 2008 &quot;Redeem Team&quot; alongside the likes of LeBron James, Chris Paul, and Jason Kidd.