"She’s so unserious": Carmelo Anthony’s ex Mia Burks in stitches over daughter’s viral antics at Hall of Fame ceremony

By Sameer Khan
Modified Sep 07, 2025 11:47 GMT
Carmelo Anthony's ex Mia Burks in stitches over daughter's viral antics at Hall of Fame ceremony

Carmelo Anthony’s ex-girlfriend, Mia Burks, was in stitches over her daughter’s antics at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday. Anthony was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the 2025 class featuring legends like Sue Bird, Maya Moore and Dwight Howard.

Anthony and Burks’ daughter was featured on the live coverage of the ceremony as the camera panned over her during her father’s speech. She reacted innocently, waving at the camera. Her gesture drew a lighthearted reaction from Burks, who shared the following on Instagram:

“She is so unserious,” Burks wrote.
Mia Burks&rsquo; Instagram story
Mia Burks’ Instagram story

Not much about Burks and Anthony’s story has been disclosed to the public, apart from the fact that their relationship came to light in 2017, the year their daughter Genesis was born. Anthony’s son with La La Anthony, Kiyan, was also present at the ceremony.

Carmelo Anthony credits his children for 'saving his life' during Hall of Fame speech

While addressing the crowd during his induction into the Hall of Fame, Carmelo Anthony gave a shout-out to his children, Kiyan and Genesis, calling the act of raising children "revolutionary."

“Raising children in this world is revolutionary …my kids saved me,” Anthony said. “They gave me a reason to move past ego, past noise, past criticism. They reminded me that legacy is not what you leave behind, it’s what you lift up.”
Speaking of what Carmelo Anthony has lifted up, it is worth noting that his son, Kiyan Anthony, graduated from high school this year as a five-star recruit and has committed to his alma mater, Syracuse University.

Anthony became a legend at the university after leading the program to its only national title during his only year in college. He headed to the NBA as the No. 3 pick of the 2003 draft and the rest is history. Over his 19 seasons in the league, Anthony cemented himself amongst the best scorers in basketball history.

He made 1,260 appearances, spending the majority of his career with the New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets. He averaged 22.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 44.7%.

Edited by Sameer Khan
