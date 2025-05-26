Carmelo Anthony's ex Mia Burks shares rare glimpse of daughter rocking dad’s iconic Syracuse jacket

On Saturday, former New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony's ex Mia Burks shared a rare glimpse of their daughter rocking her dad's iconic Syracuse jacket. Genesis made an appearance on Burks' Instagram and was seen representing her dad with her latest fit.

Posting a dump on her Instagram, Burks shared various clips and images. Captioning the post with a three-word note, she wrote:

"Dump•skiiii series."

The twenty-slide post featured various images and clips from Burks' life, which included selfies, travel videos, and images of her daughter. One such showed Genesis rocking her dad's Syracuse jacket, as the mother-daughter duo was seen travelling on a plane.

The navy blue bomber jacket featured orange stripes on the collar and wrist, while the breast carried an embroidered Syracuse Basketball logo. Additionally, the sleeves featured the number 2003, which was the year Carmelo Anthony won the NCAA championship with the New York-based university.

Carmelo Anthony spent a single season with Syracuse, averaging 22.2 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. He was awarded the NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player award.

Anthony declared for the NBA draft after his championship win and was selected by the Denver Nuggets as the third overall pick. The forward played in the league for 19 years, making 1,260 appearances. He retired in 2022, having last played for the LA Lakers.

Carmelo Anthony reunites with former New York Knicks teammates during Game 1 of the ECF

Carmelo Anthony was spotted alongside former New York Knicks teammates Amar’e Stoudamire and J.R. Smith at Madison Square Garden. The trio marked their appearance during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals, as their former team took on the Indiana Pacers.

The three men suited up for the Knicks between 2010-2015 and formed a great understanding with each other. Amar'e Stoudamire was the first to join the franchise in 2010 and was followed by Anthony, who joined the Knicks from the Nuggets in 2011. J.R. Smith followed them a year later as he joined the team in 2012.

In their first season together in New York, the trio led the Knicks to a second-place finish in the Eastern Conference before losing to the Indiana Pacers in the semi-finals. However, their reunion in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final ended on a sour note as the Pacers took home the win in overtime.

