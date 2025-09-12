When will Music in the City take place? Everything we know so far as thousands of musicians to perform 

The Music in the City is back this year and will take place on September 13 and 14 at multiple venues. The event, which is returning for its 18th edition, takes place all across the city of Southampton.

The Music in the City is a city-wide event that has been going on in Southampton for years now. It celebrates the city's culture with music and dance at multiple venues, as performers display their talents. Thousands of performers across different genres take part in the event and will do so this year as well.

Around 1766 musicians will take the various stages in Southampton this year, combining for around 359 acts. The Music in the City manager, Chris Orr, told the Daily Echo:

"We are so proud to bring Music in the City back to Southampton for its 18th year. It is a truly unique community event that raises spirits, brings people together, and provides opportunities for musicians of all ages and backgrounds.

"As part of Heritage Open Days, we’re presenting heritage with a difference – from medieval wine cellars to historic landmarks, all filled with live music."

The event, notably, also coincides with Southampton's derby clash against Portsmouth at St. Mary's in the EFL Championship on Sunday, September 14. Musical acts are planned in pubs outside the stadium before and after the match as well.

More about Music in the City and performers this year

[2018] The Rolling Stones Performs At St Mary's Stadium In Southampton (Image Source: Getty)

The event is notably free for all in the city to enjoy, and acts can take place on the streets, in pubs, or in multiple other locations. Thousands of musicians will be performing across the city on the weekend.

The Music in the City website describes the upcoming event on its website as:

"An inclusive celebration of music of all genres amidst the vibrant cultural heritage of Southampton. Culminating in an annual multi-venue music festival in September. We are a CIC (Community Interest Company) and not for profit, with 100% of our funds pledged to the Music in the City Community. We exist for the musicians and the people of Southampton."

October Some When will perform their country music, while Lee Huxtable and Sonic909 bring out their covers at the Dell Pub at St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday. The Joiners will, unsurprisingly, see many acts across the two days, with The Soulcatchers headlining at the venue. Noise Factory United, singer-songwriter Fragile Lucy, will also perform at The Joiners, and there will be some open mic slots.

Teenage bands like Let's Talk, The Cordyceps, Elusion, and Heavy Weather will perform at Lankester's Vault. Meanwhile, Arundel Park will see performances from the likes of St Andrews Pipe Band and Swan Samba. Southampton Ukulele Jam, Batala Portsmouth, and XR Rhythms will display their acts at the Holyrood Church.

The Bardsteads with their country act, singer-songwriter Margarita Sleepover, and Lounge Room Lizards with their ukulele will perform at Dancing Man Brewery.

Quilter's Vault will see many acoustic acts, while St Michael's Church will see brass-heavy classical performances. The Undercrofts will play host to some experimental sounds.

The entire set list, along with the venue and timings, can be obtained through the Music in the City's official website.

