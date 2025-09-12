“Get yo face broke”: NBA YoungBoy slams fan for throwing objects at him during concert

NBA YoungBoy confronted a fan for throwing objects at him during his Los Angeles concert on September 10, 2025, according to some social media posts. The rapper, currently on his MASA (Make America Slime Again) tour, paused the show to stop two women in the audience from fighting during the show, and then confronted a fan about throwing objects at him. In clips posted on social media, the American rapper can be heard saying,&quot;Get yo face broke in this b***h lil boy, do it one more time, I saw you&quot;The LA concert continues after the brief disruption. As reported by Vibe on September 11, 2025, NBA YoungBoy's set at the LA concert included Black Ball featuring Birdman, All In, and Heart &amp; Soul. As reported by iHeart Radio, NBA YoungBoy also brought on rapper Sexyy Red on stage for a surprise performance for fans.Skai Jackson records fight at NBA YoungBoy's LA showActress Skai Jackson also attended the Los Angeles concert and recorded footage of the fight that broke out in the crowd, according to HotNewHipHop on September 11, 2025. Reportedly posting on Snapchat, Jackson said she was seated in the VIP section. She also said, &quot;Not they was fighting like this in the regular crowd.&quot;According to HotNewHipHop, following the show, Skai Jackson and YoungBoy, born Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, linked up backstage.Skai Jackson has reportedly faced personal challenges recently involving the father of her child, Deondre Burgin, who was reportedly arrested over an outstanding warrant a few months ago, as reported by HotNewHipHop.Kai Cenat at NBA YoungBoy's LA showNBA YoungBoy’s MASA (Make America Slime Again) tour has created viral moments across arenas and online platforms, with one recent show moving streamer Kai Cenat to tears, Vibe reported on September 11, 2025.Cenat, reportedly a longtime fan of the rapper, attended the concert at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena while live-streaming on Twitch. As the rapper performed onstage, Cenat appeared visibly emotional.During Heart &amp; Soul, the 23-year-old streamer stood silently in the crowd before a single tear rolled down his cheek. He later joined the audience in singing along, at times sniffling as he took in the moment, according to Vibe.FearBuck @FearedBuckLINKKai Cenat started crying while watching NBA YoungBoy tower over everyone during his show 😭The Los Angeles concert was part of YoungBoy Never Broke Again, aka NBA YoungBoy’s MASA tour, his first full tour since 2020, as reported by Vibe on September 11, 2025. The American rapper reportedly spent much of the last several years in jail or on house arrest, releasing music without opportunities for live engagement.NBA Youngboy performs as he kicks off the opening night of his MASA Tour at American Airlines Center on September 1, 2025, in Dallas, Texas (Image via Getty)The tour began earlier in September 2025 with shows in Dallas, Austin, Houston, and Los Angeles. Upcoming dates include Sacramento and Oakland before heading to Phoenix, Chicago, Brooklyn, Boston, Newark, Philadelphia, and Detroit. The final performance is scheduled for November 12, 2025, in Seattle, according to Vibe.The tour supports the rapper’s 30-song project MASA, released on July 25, 2025, via Never Broke Again and Motown. The album features Playboi Carti and Mellow Rackz, with tracks like Kickboxer, Shot Callin, and Top Tingz among the highlights, Vibe reported.