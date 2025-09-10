“On a generational run right now”: Netizens react as NBA YoungBoy releases new track ‘Shark’ 

NBA YoungBoy has released a new single named Shark. It is his first individual work since the album MASA (Make America Slime Again), which was released in July this year.

Kurrco shared the new single of NBA YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, on Tuesday, September 9. The video features the rapper in three different locations - a gas station, a house, and what appears to be the seats in a stadium or an auditorium. It comes as a surprise drop as Gaulden is currently on his MASA Tour.

Fans online are excited about the new drop, as one X (formerly Twitter) user posted:

"Nba Youngboy on a generational run right now"

Bag chaser 🧌 @deadbynextweek @Kurrco Nba Youngboy on a generational run right now 🔥🔥

Another wrote,

Gift (Ø,G) @ofeyou1 @Kurrco NBA YOUNGBOY never misses 🔥🔥 ‘Shark’ about to take over the charts fr

Another commented,

(st_ides) @benjamins_st @Kurrco This is a dope record, the youngins will eat it up as usual.

Fans continued to heap praise on the album and the rapper, as one user tweeted:

Gh♤ຮtttt078 @les_rethabile @Kurrco It's a banger His own style as he perfects and he's consistent to it 🔥🔥reminds me of unchartered love

Another wrote,

demarcus jr. @playboidemarcus @Kurrco That real music

Another commented,

kingopp_chollo @kingopp_mike @Kurrco This the best song he drop in a while long live Jeff🔥🔥🔥🐐

NBA YoungBoy is on his MASA Tour; donated to charity before kick off

JMBLYA Dallas 2019 (Image Source: Getty)

Gaulden is currently touring with his 2025 album, MASA. It started off earlier this month and will end on November 12 in Seattle. The tour premiered at the American Airlines Center in Texas on September 1.

Ahead of the tour, though, YoungBoy made donations worth $50,000 to anti-gang violence non-profits, Urban Specialists and Manifest Freedom. He said that he intends to,

"help try to stop the crime. You know, a lot of people be getting hurt, so it ain’t really cool at this point to me, so I just want to help in any way I [can]."

The founder of Urban Specialists, Atong Lucky, said:

"YoungBoy's donations are sending messages throughout America that redemption and transformation [are] real for these young people. Cause a lot of them young people find themselves in the shoes of feeling like they’re NBA YoungBoy."

Gaulden was notably serving a 23-month sentence before he was granted clemency by the US President Donald Trump on May 28 this year. He faced federal charges for possession of firearms and drugs on multiple occasions.

Nicki Minaj shares thoughts on NBA YoungBoy's loyal fanbase

In an Instagram Live on September 8, Nicki Minaj spoke about YoungBoy. She expressed her curiosity about why the rapper has an immensely loyal fanbase. She asked (h/t Complex):

“What is it about NBA YoungBoy that was able to garner that level of hardcore, diehard, unwavering support? That’s without getting help from a lot of the mainstream outlets — let’s just call a thing and thing."

She compared his fans to her own, saying that they support her like a family, adding:

“You know how my fans act with me and it feels more like a family, a camaraderie. They don’t play about me and I don’t play about them — and people are always trying to figure it out.”

YoungBoy and Nicki Minaj have notably collaborated on three songs. The first was the 2020 track, What That Speed Bout!?, while the second was I Admit, which was released in 2022.

In 2023, they joined hands on WTF, which marked their last collaboration.

