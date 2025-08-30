"Basically Mother and Pop princess???" - Fans are divided as Nicki Minaj hints at the possibility of a collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter

Nicki Minaj hinted at a possible collaboration between her and Sabrina Carpenter, who recently released her seventh studio album, Man's Best Friend. The rumor originated after Minaj took to her Instagram Story to show love for Carpenter's new album, posting that she was listening to the track Don't Worry I'll Make You Worry.The shoutout was reshared by Sergio Kletnoy, the entertainment director of Vogue, who tagged both artists and wrote, &quot;My girls...@nickiminaj @sabrinacarpenter Collab?&quot; Following this, Carpenter reshared Kletnoy's post on her Story, writing, &quot;Love affair.&quot; Minaj then reshared Carpenter's Story with the caption:“Don’t worry @sergiokletnoy (salute emoji) (pink heart emoji).”Nicki Minaj's hint of a possible collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter left social media users divided, with one user writing:&quot;Basically Mother and Pop princess??? This collab about to break the internet.&quot;Jade Pixel ✨ @jadepixelxoLINK@PopBase Basically Mother and Pop princess??? This collab about to break the internett🔥👑Several fans echoed similar views, adding that the rumored collaboration would break the internet.Dominique 😘 @dominiqu66LINK@PopBase she likes collaborating with the popping girls lolseiji 🌸 @overactinaLINK@PopBase WE WILL BE SEATED. pink wigs on, lattes in hand 🥤🎀Shrashti @shrashtibloomsLINK@PopBase That would be such an unexpected but exciting duo Their styles together could make a viral hitUday Shetty @AbhishekDharw13LINK@PopBase Barbie meets Espresso ☕💅 this collab gonna break the internet fr.However, others seemed unenthused by the possible collaboration, saying they didn't want it.Hottie Excuses @hottieexcusesLINK@PopBase Megan woulda been a better fit. She makes better pop musiceri✿*.ꕤ. (Parody) @eternalcumslimzLINK@PopBase Nobody wanted thisHARRYS HOUSE @harryshouse3LINK@PopBase After she finished milking ice spice she went to Sabrina 😭😭😭 this is truly embarrassing she can’t even get a solo hit…𝓫𝓮𝓪𝓻𝓵𝔂 @bearlysweatyLINK@PopBase We don’t want it. Sabrina stay away from her pleaseExploring other interactions between Sabrina Carpenter and Nicki MinajSabrina Carpenter gave a shoutout to Nicki Minaj on X during the release of her previous album, Short N' Sweet, in August 2024. The shoutout happened during her Billboard 200 battle with Travis Scott as both Short N' Sweet and Scott's re-release of his 2014 mixtape, Days Before Rodeo, competed head-to-head for the No. 1 spot on the chart.Sabrina Carpenter @SabrinaAnnLynnLINKthis one’s for nickiFor the uninformed, Nicki Minaj and Travis Scott had a similar encounter in 2018, which resulted in Scott's Astroworld topping the Billboard 200 charts over Minaj's album, Queen. At the time, the Barbie World rapper had accused Scott of resorting to underhanded tactics to boost album sales, writing on X:“I put my blood, sweat, and tears [into] writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling [people] to come see her and Stormi. I’m actually laughing. Queen broke the record of being No. 1 in 86 countries. Thank Jesus, and thank you to my fans.”In the end, Short n' Sweet debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, with Scott's mixtape following at No. 2. In September 2024, Carpenter shared a picture of a white bouquet that Nicki Minaj reportedly sent to her, captioning the Instagram Story with:“I adore u @nickiminaj + the barbz. this is so thoughtful!!!! and these are so beautiful.”Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj called Sabrina Carpenter a &quot;breath of fresh air&quot; during her May 2025 interview with Vogue Italia. When asked to name some of her favorite new artists, the rapper replied:“Sabrina Carpenter. I didn’t know she’d been around that long when I started listening to her. A breath of fresh air. I like Billie Eilish. I love everything she does. Then there’s a dancehall artist… his name’s Skeng.”In other news, Sabrina Carpenter recently clarified that her new album, Man's Best Friend, was not for &quot;any pearl clutchers&quot; during a recent interview with CBS News' Gayle King, which aired on August 28, 2025.The album, released on August 29, previously garnered backlash for its cover image, which featured the singer kneeling in front of a man grabbing her hair. In June 2025, she released an alternate album cover, which she dubbed &quot;approved by God,&quot; in light of the backlash.Carpenter has never been one to shy away from criticism. In her June cover story with Rolling Stone, she addressed the outcry she received for mimicking s*x acts during her live performances of Juno, adding that the moment went viral because people chose to obsess over it instead of other moments from her concert.