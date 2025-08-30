  • home icon
Is Sabrina Carpenter clapping back at critics over her racy 'Man's Best Friend' artwork?

By Kinette Sumadia
Published Aug 30, 2025 01:02 GMT
Outside Lands Music Festival 2024 - Source: Getty
Sabrina Carpenter talks Man's Best Friend album (Image via Dana Jacobs/WireImage)

Sabrina Carpenter has shared her response to people who criticized her racy photos for the artwork of her Man's Best Friend album. The pop star revealed the original album cover for her seventh studio album early in June, featuring her in a black mini dress and high heels kneeling beside a man, who is pulling a part of her blonde locks from above.

The album cover sparked backlash, with netizens criticizing Carpenter for allegedly promoting sexist stereotypes, claiming that the picture objectified women. However, on Friday, August 29, 2025, Sabrina Carpenter appeared on CBS Mornings to talk about her music and viral album cover. She said that her initial reaction to the criticism was:

"Y'all need to get out more."
Sabrina Carpenter at The BRIT Awards 2025 (Image via JMEnternational/Getty Images)
Sabrina Carpenter at The BRIT Awards 2025 (Image via JMEnternational/Getty Images)

While she had made an alternate album cover following the controversy, the Grammy-winning singer defended her original artwork, telling the morning show's co-host Gayle King that it was "perfect" for what the album represents. She explained:

"I think between me and my friends and my family and the people that I always share my music and my art with first, it was … it just wasn't even a conversation. It was just, like, it's perfect. For what the album is, it's perfect for, you know, kind of what it represents."

Sabrina Carpenter added that her fans who know her know what that photo stands for. She also responded to critics who asked where her parents were when the artwork came out. She said that her parents saw it and "loved" the Man's Best Friend album cover.

Sabrina Carpenter's Man's Best Friend album is out now

Sabrina Carpenter's seventh studio album, Man's Best Friend, is finally here after months of waiting since she announced the project over two months ago. The pop star dropped her highly anticipated album on Friday, August 29, complete with 12 tracks, including the lead single, Manchild, which has been doing extremely well on the charts.

Manchild quickly hit the top spot of Billboard Hot 100 after its release in June, earning Carpenter her second No.1 Billboard Hot 100 after last year's Please Please Please. Man's Best Friend is her follow-up to her chart-topping 2024 album, Short n' Sweet, which spent four weeks at the No.1 Spot of the Billboard 200, marking her first-ever No.1 album on the chart.

During her CBS Mornings interview with Gayle King on August 29, to celebrate the album's release, she talked about how Man's Best Friend is "not for any pearl clutchers." The Espresso singer said, still referring to the controversy the album has already garnered ahead of its release:

"The album is not for any pearl clutchers. But I also think that even pearl clutchers can listen to an album like that in their own solitude and find something that makes them smirk and chuckle to themselves."

Ahead of the release, she also released the music video for the second track in her latest album, Tears, which now has over seven million views on YouTube.

Speaking of new music, Sabrina Carpenter is featured in a song on an upcoming Taylor Swift album, The Life of a Showgirl, coming out on October 3, 2025.

Kinette Sumadia

Kinette Sumadia

