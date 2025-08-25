Sabrina Carpenter celebrates first anniversary of Short n' Sweet, calls it a year of "kiss marks, camaraderie, and being so f*cking h*rny"

Sabrina Carpenter recently celebrated the first anniversary of her sixth album, Short n' Sweet, via Instagram. The singer uploaded a carousel of 20 photos on Instagram on August 24, 2025, captioned:&quot;Pausing from MBF (Man’s Best Friend) to say happy one year of Short n' Sweet…one year of kiss marks, camaraderie, and being so f**king h*rny. This album is one of my most prized possessions and brought me closer to myself as well as so many beautiful people and places,&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSabrina Carpenter’s Short n' Sweet was first released on August 23, 2024, and featured songs like Espresso, Please Please Please, and Taste. The album earned the singer her first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 and her first Grammy Award in the Best Pop Vocal Album category.In the Instagram celebratory post, Carpenter also took time to thank her fans for supporting Short n' Sweet over the past year.&quot;Thank you for still listening every single day x thank you for coming to the shows and singing till your lungs give out, thank you for loving these songs and every damn lyric as much as I do!&quot; Sabrina Carpenter wrote.She thanked her friends and collaborators, including those who helped her create the songs, videos, and live shows. The singer also added that it had been “one of the most fun years” of her life.&quot;I'll never take it for granted!!! Love you all infinitely. SNS for life,&quot; she added in conclusion.Sabrina Carpenter opens up about Short n' Sweet in an interview with Zane LoweSabrina Carpenter (image via Getty Images)Sabrina Carpenter sat down for an interview with Zane Lowe uploaded on YouTube on August 22, 2024. During the discussion, she opened up about Short n' Sweet.During the discussion, Carpenter talked about the viral single from Short n' Sweet, Espresso, which had become a global sensation in 2024. The singer explained that it was one of her &quot;silly&quot; little songs that she had worked on between tours. However, for her, its popularity created a funny association between herself and the coffee beverage.When Lowe admitted he no longer drank espresso, Carpenter joked about the coincidence. She said that she “didn’t invent espresso” and that the Italians would be “so mad” if she took credit.She further shared that the fame of the song sometimes made her feel silly in everyday life. Whenever she passed a café and saw a sign for espresso, she felt as though it was a personal reference to her music.&quot;What’s so crazy, this is the part of me that feels like an idiot. Every time I see a café, there’s just a sign that says espresso, and I’m like, ‘Yes.’ Nothing to do with me,&quot; Sabrina Carpenter added.Carpenter also admitted that ordering coffee had become awkward because of the track’s fame.&quot;I do have to question ordering [espressos] a lot now. They’re just waiting for me to say it, and I’m like, ‘Tea,’&quot; she explained.As the conversation shifted toward Short n' Sweet in general, Lowe asked the Manchild singer when she knew the album was finished. Carpenter admitted that she often second-guessed herself right up until the release date, wondering:&quot;Is it done? What could I change? Can I write more songs?&quot;She explained that because life never paused, it was difficult to know when a chapter should be closed. However, Sabrina added that she relied on her instincts and her “gut.” She explained that as an artist, she realized when it was time to wrap things up and &quot;move forward.&quot;During the interview, Sabrina Carpenter also revealed the deeper meaning behind Short n' Sweet's title. She explained that it wasn’t a playful nod to the fact that she was “vertically challenged,” but rather a reflection on her experiences with relationships. According to her, some of the briefest relationships she had were also the ones that had the most impact on her. She noted that her songwriting captured moments in time. She also admitted that her responses to situations were sometimes “very nice” and other times not as nice. For Carpenter, each song represented a snapshot of who she was at the moment of writing, even if she no longer related to it in the same way. Reflecting on this growth, Sabrina Carpenter remarked:&quot;So harder for other people to understand that when they’re listening to something that’s going to take them through maybe a lot of years, hopefully a lot of years, is that I’m not the same person that I was when I wrote that.&quot;Sabrina Carpenter will release her next album, Man’s Best Friend, on August 29, 2025. Per Billboard, this project will feature 12 tracks on the standard version, led by the Billboard Hot 100-topping single Manchild. A special edition vinyl will feature a bonus 13th track.