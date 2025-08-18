"Sabrina and a snoozefest" - Internet reacts to the first batch of VMAs performers being announced

The first batch of performers of the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) has been announced, including Sabrina Carpenter, Alex Warren, and Ricky Martin, among others. The event is set to take place on September 7, 2025, at 8 pm ET (5 pm PT).
On August 18, MTV officially announced the first lineup of performers for the VMAs. The list includes several big names, such as Sabrina Carpenter, Alex Warren, Busta Rhymes, J Balvin & DJ Snake, Ricky Martin, and Sombr. LL COOL J will be hosting the event, which will be held at the UBS Arena in New York and broadcast live.
Fans took to X to react to the list of performers, with many looking forward to Sabrina Carpenter's performance in general.
One X user wrote:
"Sabrina and a snoozefest."
Fans also discussed the other performers and their thoughts on them being in the list:
Fans continued to share their thoughts on the lineup:
The 2025 VMAs will mark the first time the event will be broadcast by CBS. Fans can watch the live telecast on MTV and stream it on Paramount+ in the United States. While this announcement covers the first batch of performers, more presenters, performers, and guests will be revealed in the coming weeks.
Breaking down the first batch of performers in the 2025 MTV VMAs
The first name in the list of the initial batch of performers in the MTV VMAs is Sabrina Carpenter. The pop icon is set to perform at the event for the second time in a row. Last year, Carpenter delivered a medley performance of her chart-toppers Espresso, Please Please Please, and Taste, and later took home the Song of the Year award for Espresso.
This year, Carpenter has continued her successful run with eight nominations to her name. These nominations also include a nod in the Video of the Year category for her track Manchild, one of the most prestigious awards at the VMAs.
Among the other performers, Alex Warren and Sombr have been nominated for the Best New Artist category at the event. Other contenders in the same category include Ella Langley, Gigi Perez, Lola Young, and The Marías. Last year, Chappell Roan won the award.
Warren is an important contender after his 2025 single, Ordinary, reached the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and remained there for multiple weeks. He has also earned nominations in the Best Pop and Song of the Year categories for the same track. Meanwhile, Sombr received a nomination in the Best Alternative category for his track, Back to Friends.
The VMAs will also mark his debut appearance at a major award show.
Another performer, Busta Rhymes, is set to be honored with the MTV VMA Rock the Bells Visionary Award at the VMAs. His first appearance in the awards dates back to 1997, when he presented the award for Best Dance Video. Meanwhile, Ricky Martin will receive the inaugural Latin Icon Award.
The singer's return to the award show this year also marks the 26th anniversary of his first performance at the VMAs. In the 1999 edition, Martin sang two of his major hits, She’s All I Ever Had and Livin’ La Vida Loca. He won five awards for the latter track that year.
Finally, J Balvin is also set to return to the award show, promoting his latest hit Zun Zun. He will perform alongside DJ Snake with their collaboration Noventa. Latin music stars Justin Quiles and Lenny Tavárez will join him on stage. Balvin last performed at the VMAs in 2022.
The other nominations are also out, with Lady Gaga leading the race, having 12 nods to her name. She is closely followed by Bruno Mars with 11, Kendrick Lamar with 10, Sabrina Carpenter and ROSÉ with eight each, and Ariana Grande and The Weeknd with seven each.