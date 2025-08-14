"Beyonce would make $15 million from there" - Fans react to Lady Gaga becoming first woman in history to gross over $10M from a single Asian concert

Lady Gaga is currently on the Mayhem Ball Tour; however, one of her previous concerts broke the popular K-pop group BLACKPINK's record, as reported by X page @touringdata on August 13, 2025.
Touring Data's tweet mentioned,
"@ladygaga is officially the first woman in history to gross over $10 million from a single concert in Asia, breaking @BLACKPINK's $9.2 million record at the same venue in 2023."
The single concert in Asia mentioned by Touring Data is Gaga's performance at Singapore's National Stadium between May 18 to May 24, 2025. The particulars of the pricing and tickets sold at the time aren't officially confirmed; however, the singer's record-breaking achievement led netizens to express their opinions on the same via X.
Comparing Gaga to Single Ladies singer Beyonce and her power as a performer, an X user tweeted,
"Beyonce would make $15 Million from there"
Gaga's fans, whom she fondly calls 'Little Monsters', were quick to point out how other fandoms were jealous of their favorite singer's feat, indirectly hinting at Beyoncé fans.
Additionally, the Bloody Mary singer's fans complimented her global influence and dubbed her "GLOBAlga".
Lady Gaga is all set to star in Netflix's Wednesday S2 with a song in the queue
Lady Gaga recently made headlines with news of her releasing a track called Dead Dance which will appear in season 2 of Netflix's Wednesday starring Jenna Ortega.
Gaga's role as Rosaline Rotwood, one of the teachers at the Nevermore Academy who crosses paths with Wednesday Addams, was announced back in May 2025 at the Tudum fan event in Los Angeles. Commenting on working with the Poker Face singer, Wednesday's director Tim Burton told Variety in July 2025,
“She’s such an artist and so for me, working with an artist is inspirational. But I felt that way about Joanna (Lumley) and Steve (Buscemi), who I’ve worked with before. These people come on this set, you see the whole crew kind of light up. It’s a beautiful thing to witness.”
Additionally, Jenna Ortega, who plays the titular role in the Netflix series, dubbed Lady Gaga as the "best." According to Variety's report dated March 2025, the actress mentioned that Gaga was "one of the most talented individuals" that she has worked with.
She added that shooting the series had a special environment with Tim Burton and Gaga's presence, given that she respects both of them and is inspired by the two as well. Complimenting the singer's nature, Jenna Ortega said,
“Then just finding out that she’s such a sweetheart and really kind and reserved, it’s very strange. I love that you never know what to expect from her, but you can always expect kindness and generosity.”
While Wednesday's director and lead have been all praises about Gaga, the singer has been tight-lipped about her cameo in the series. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly dated March 2025, Lady Gaga said that she didn't want to "give away anything about being part of the show, adding,
"I want to keep it extra secret — but, I love Jenna, and I really had an amazing time!”
Lady Gaga is currently on her Mayhem Ball Tour, which commenced on July 16, 2025, at the T-Mobile Arena in the US and is set to conclude on January 30, 2026, in Tokyo.