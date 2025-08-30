  • home icon
“She’s the new IT girl” - Netizens react as Sabrina Carpenter is set to headline Lollapalooza Brazil 2026

By Devangee
Published Aug 30, 2025 07:00 GMT
2023 Lollapalooza Festival - Source: Getty
Sabrina Carpenter at the 2023 Lollapalooza Festival in Chicago (Image via Getty)

Sabrina Carpenter is set to headline the 2026 edition of Lollapalooza in Chile, Argentina, and Brazil. The music festival confirmed the full artist lineups for next year on Instagram on August 28, 2025.

Carpenter will be joined by Tyler, The Creator, and Chappell Roan. Other headliners across the three countries include Deftones, Skrillex, Lorde, Doechii, Turnstile, Lewis Capaldi, and Paulo Londra.

also-read-trending Trending

Many fans are very excited about Sabrina Carpenter leading the lineup at Lollapalooza 2026 in Brazil. One X user commented:

"Oh she's coming to dominate the POP industry. She's the new IT girl. We love to see it."
Fans are excited for all the other artists' acts and the whole lineup as well.

Lollapalooza Brazil will take place from March 20 to 22, 2026, at the Autódromo de Interlagos in São Paulo. Its lineup also features Cypress Hill, Katseye, Ben Böhmer, Lola Young, Edson Gomes, Marina, TV Girl, Riize, and Men I Trust. Ticket information is available on the event’s website.

Sabrina Carpenter will also perform at Lollapalooza Chile and Argentina; dates announced

Lollapalooza Chile 2026 lineup (Image via Instagram/@lollapaloozacl)
Lollapalooza Chile 2026 lineup (Image via Instagram/@lollapaloozacl)

Lollapalooza Chile is scheduled for March 13 to 15, 2026, at Parque O’Higgins in Santiago. Performers include Interpol, Peggy Gou, Kygo, Addison Rae, Tom Morello, Danny Ocean, Orishas, Mau y Ricky, Yami Safdie, The Warning, Joaquina, and 3BallMTY.

Meanwhile, Lollapalooza Argentina will take place on the same weekend at the Hipódromo de San Isidro in Buenos Aires. In addition to the main headliners, its lineup includes Ratones Paranoicos, Brutalismus 3000, DJ0, Aitana, Viagra Boys, Judeline, and Guitarricadelafuente. Ticket information is available on the Argentina event’s website.

Lollapalooza Argentina 2026 lineup (Image via Instagram/@lollapaloozaar)
Lollapalooza Argentina 2026 lineup (Image via Instagram/@lollapaloozaar)

The shows will mark Sabrina Carpenter’s debut in Chile and also her return to Argentina since 2023, when she opened for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. That same year, she performed in Brazil at the MITA Festival and as a support act for Swift in two cities.

Sabrina Carpenter drops new album

Sabrina Carpenter released her seventh studio album, Man’s Best Friend, on Friday, August 29, 2025. The 12-track project includes Manchild, which became her second Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 in June, and Tears, which was accompanied by a music video on Friday.

The album is produced by Jack Antonoff and released via Island Records. It follows her summer 2024 album Short n’ Sweet, which featured the singles Espresso and Please Please Please. Short n’ Sweet spent four weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and was Carpenter’s first album to top the chart.

Sabrina posts on Instagram ahead of the release of her album Man&rsquo;s Best Friend (Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter)
Sabrina posts on Instagram ahead of the release of her album Man’s Best Friend (Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter)

During her appearance on CBS Mornings on August 28, 2025, Sabrina Carpenter described the record as one not intended for “pearl clutchers.”

“The album is not for any pearl clutchers. But I also think that even pearl clutchers can listen to an album like that in their own solitude and find something that makes them smirk and chuckle to themselves.”

She added that audiences at her concerts often include “many young women… screaming at the top of their lungs with their best friends,” calling the experience “just fun.”

“I think about being at a concert with, you know, however many young women I see in the front row that are screaming at the top of their lungs with their best friends,. You can go like, ‘Oh, we can all sigh [in] relief like, ‘This is just fun.’ And that’s all it has to be.”
Sabrina Carpenter’s Lollapalooza performances in South America, spanning Brazil, Chile, and Argentina, are scheduled for late March 2026. The festival’s website has more details, ticketing options, and lineup information.

Devangee

Devangee

Devangee Halder is a Food and Pop culture writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master's Degree in International Studies. A bibliophile and foodie, her academic background, with the intersection of history and cultural studies, has deepened her love for reading and writing.

With over a year of experience, including an internship at Indian Express, which she landed through correspondence with editor Raj Kumar Jha, she transitioned into her current role at this company. As a journalist covering gastronomic trends and other news from the F&B Industry, she veers away from prescriptivism, and instead prioritizes questioning of current narratives, and forwarding relevant news, ensuring they are devoid of sensationalism.

Devangee approaches food with an interdisciplinary lens, locating it vis-à-vis areas such as culture, history, memory, and economics, within which culinary traditions found fruition and subsequently flourished. When not working, she enjoys cooking and reading, alongside her newfound interest in weightlifting. Among her favorite personalities are Sarah Todd and Vikas Khanna, and she admires the late chef Jock Zonfrillo for his work on indigenous food habits and ingredients.

Edited by DEEPALI
