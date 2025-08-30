“She’s the new IT girl” - Netizens react as Sabrina Carpenter is set to headline Lollapalooza Brazil 2026

Sabrina Carpenter is set to headline the 2026 edition of Lollapalooza in Chile, Argentina, and Brazil. The music festival confirmed the full artist lineups for next year on Instagram on August 28, 2025.Carpenter will be joined by Tyler, The Creator, and Chappell Roan. Other headliners across the three countries include Deftones, Skrillex, Lorde, Doechii, Turnstile, Lewis Capaldi, and Paulo Londra. Many fans are very excited about Sabrina Carpenter leading the lineup at Lollapalooza 2026 in Brazil. One X user commented:&quot;Oh she's coming to dominate the POP industry. She's the new IT girl. We love to see it.&quot;Folk ⸆⸉ Swift Fan account @SwiftyRuzaLINKOh she's coming to dominate the POP industry. She's the new IT girl. We love to see it.domiii☆ @chihiroloverr ·LINKthis the sabrinapalooza era we didn’t know we neededDoc 🥕 @DeSciJeremyLINKSabrina's the moment, can't wait to see her slay again 🔥Fans are excited for all the other artists' acts and the whole lineup as well.Kairos @KyrosWeb3LINKBrazil is about to witness pure chaos in the BEST way 😮‍💨🔥 That Sabrina → Chappell → Lorde → Tyler lineup is unreal… Lolla 2026 is stacked.domiii☆ @chihiroloverrLINKthis is actually insane lineup omgg I’m seated for all of themjoelyn Jane @Joelyn45205201LINKThat’s such an amazing lineup. 2026 is going to be unforgettable.Lollapalooza Brazil will take place from March 20 to 22, 2026, at the Autódromo de Interlagos in São Paulo. Its lineup also features Cypress Hill, Katseye, Ben Böhmer, Lola Young, Edson Gomes, Marina, TV Girl, Riize, and Men I Trust. Ticket information is available on the event’s website.Sabrina Carpenter will also perform at Lollapalooza Chile and Argentina; dates announcedLollapalooza Chile 2026 lineup (Image via Instagram/@lollapaloozacl)Lollapalooza Chile is scheduled for March 13 to 15, 2026, at Parque O’Higgins in Santiago. Performers include Interpol, Peggy Gou, Kygo, Addison Rae, Tom Morello, Danny Ocean, Orishas, Mau y Ricky, Yami Safdie, The Warning, Joaquina, and 3BallMTY.Meanwhile, Lollapalooza Argentina will take place on the same weekend at the Hipódromo de San Isidro in Buenos Aires. In addition to the main headliners, its lineup includes Ratones Paranoicos, Brutalismus 3000, DJ0, Aitana, Viagra Boys, Judeline, and Guitarricadelafuente. Ticket information is available on the Argentina event’s website.Lollapalooza Argentina 2026 lineup (Image via Instagram/@lollapaloozaar)The shows will mark Sabrina Carpenter’s debut in Chile and also her return to Argentina since 2023, when she opened for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. That same year, she performed in Brazil at the MITA Festival and as a support act for Swift in two cities.Sabrina Carpenter drops new albumSabrina Carpenter released her seventh studio album, Man’s Best Friend, on Friday, August 29, 2025. The 12-track project includes Manchild, which became her second Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 in June, and Tears, which was accompanied by a music video on Friday.Sabrina Carpenter @SabrinaAnnLynnLINKMan’s Best Friend is out now xI’ve never had greater memories making something before ♡ how fitting i made it with my 3 brilliant best friends Amy, Jack and John! this album helped me smile and crack up and dance through a really wild time in my life and maybe it’ll do the the same for u! I encourage you to listen loud, in order, top to bottom, with friends or by yourself! this is sonically and lyrically my favorite way to experience this album! (Glass of white wine/ go go juice optional) Its yours now🍷Happy Man’s Best Friend day! Out now everywherehttp://Sabrinacarpenter.lnk.to/MansBestFriendThe album is produced by Jack Antonoff and released via Island Records. It follows her summer 2024 album Short n’ Sweet, which featured the singles Espresso and Please Please Please. Short n’ Sweet spent four weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and was Carpenter’s first album to top the chart.Sabrina posts on Instagram ahead of the release of her album Man’s Best Friend (Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter)During her appearance on CBS Mornings on August 28, 2025, Sabrina Carpenter described the record as one not intended for “pearl clutchers.”“The album is not for any pearl clutchers. But I also think that even pearl clutchers can listen to an album like that in their own solitude and find something that makes them smirk and chuckle to themselves.”She added that audiences at her concerts often include “many young women… screaming at the top of their lungs with their best friends,” calling the experience “just fun.”“I think about being at a concert with, you know, however many young women I see in the front row that are screaming at the top of their lungs with their best friends,. You can go like, ‘Oh, we can all sigh [in] relief like, ‘This is just fun.’ And that’s all it has to be.”Sabrina Carpenter’s Lollapalooza performances in South America, spanning Brazil, Chile, and Argentina, are scheduled for late March 2026. The festival’s website has more details, ticketing options, and lineup information.