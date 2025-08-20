  • home icon
  • "Unfortunately, BOTS don’t purchase festival tickets" - Internet reacts to Doechii canceling European festival appearances without a reason

By Divya Singh Rana
Published Aug 20, 2025 08:29 GMT
DOECHII - Alligator Bites Never Heal Tour - Atlanta, GA - Source: Getty
Netizens react to Doechii canceling European festival appearances (Image via Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

American rapper and singer Doechii recently cancelled three of her European festival performances this week without giving a reason for the same. The Alter Ego singer was supposed to perform at Rock en Seine in France on August 21, 2025, at the Forwards Festival in Bristol on August 18, 2025, and the All Points East festival on August 23, 2025.

Moreover, it is the festivals' social media pages that have announced Doechii's absence from the lineup, wherein Rock en Seine's August 18, 2025, statement mentioned:

"She's an incredible performer and like all her fans, we were looking forward to seeing her in Paris. Due to programming changes for Thursday, August 21, those who have purchased tickets for this date will be contacted by email as soon as possible."
Netizens quickly took to X to express their opinions on Doechii, whose real name is Jaylah Ji'mya Hickmon, cancelling three of her European festival performances abruptly.

Commenting on the same, an X user suggested that Hickmon cancelled her festival appearances owing to a lack of ticket sales, tweeting:

"Unfortunately, BOTS don’t purchase festival tickets…Meanwhile, she was awarded “Rap Album of the Year” by the Grammys for an album that only sold 11K…"
Internet users speculated that ticket sales could've been the primary reason behind the rapper and singer stepping down from performing at three European festivals altogether:

On the other hand, fans of the What It Is artist defended her by saying that she might've decided to step down from the festivals due to working too much:

Doechii opens up on journey from intimate venues to music festivals, sharing the stage with Lauryn Hill, and more

While Doechii recently cancelled her appearance at three European music festivals, the singer had recently reflected on the transition from performing at intimate venues to a crowd of thousands of people.

In an interview with People dated August 4, 2025, Jaylah Ji'mya Hickmon credited her fans and mentioned:

"Honestly, my fan base is such a special fan base that it still feels intimate even when the crowd or stage is bigger. I think the biggest difference that I've noticed is just the bandwidth of production — how many people I'm working with now and how much more expensive my ideas are becoming."

The singer added that she does have to add some funds to ensure her "ideas" culminate on stage. Additionally, Doechii commented on sharing the stage with Lauryn Hill at the Jazz in the Gardens in Miami on March 9, 2025.

She said that it "meant everything" to her to get Lauryn Hill's stamp of approval. Dubbing Lauryn a "hip-hop legend", the ROCKET singer shared that she had a validating moment with Hill, the details of which she chose not to reveal.

"But I just know she made me feel very seen and very accepted, and it was even bigger than being on the stage. It was just being acknowledged by a legend like Lauryn Hill." Hickmon added
In other news, Doechii recently announced the dates of her Live from the Swamp tour, produced by Live Nation. The singer's 12-city North American tour is set to begin at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago on October 14, 2025, and will wrap up on November 10, 2025, at the WAMU Theater in Seattle.

Edited by Ahana Mukhopadhyay
