“Tweeting this while suing is hilarious”- Netizens react as Drake posts cryptic message talking about his “bad days”

On August 19, Drake posted new photos on Instagram with a cryptic caption about his "bad days."
Canadian rapper Drake is on a European tour for $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, his joint album with PartyNextDoor, released on February 14. PartyNextDoor is touring with him. Drake is also preparing to release his next album, Iceman.
Amidst this, he uploaded a number of images on his Instagram account, which appeared to be snippets from his tour and his life in general, with the caption stating:
"treat my bad days like pathways cause it was either that or the ski mask way."
Fans online have reacted to this, as one X user referenced the rapper's lawsuit against UMG (Universal Music Group). They wrote:
"Tweeting this while suing is hilarious, ain’t no one in his team giving him good advice."
Some users also shared their thoughts on Drake mentioning "the ski mask way", claiming that he knows nothing about that life. "Ski mask way" is a slang term used when a person robs people and things to make a living. One user tweeted:
More about Drake's lawsuit against UMG for Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us
In January 2025, Drizzy filed a lawsuit against UMG for allegedly trying to devalue him by releasing Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us. He also alleged that UMG CEO Lucian Grainge was personally involved in the making of the song.
The two rappers have been involved in a feud since the start of 2024 and have made multiple diss tracks. Not Like Us was released on May 4, 2024, and received huge acclaim. Apart from becoming a fan favorite, it also won the Grammy Award this year.
Drake has an issue with the phrase "certified p*dophile" used against him in the song. He further amended his lawsuit in February after Kendrick performed the song at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, but didn't sing the phrase. He stated that Kendrick couldn't even say those words in front of children. Notably, the Compton rapper isn't mentioned in Drizzy's lawsuit.
In a letter to the Southern District of New York on August 14, Lucian Grainge denied any personal involvement in the making of Not Like Us, stating (via Variety):
“Claims that I was behind a scheme to ‘devalue’ [Drake’s] brand through the release and promotion of the Kendrick Lamar recording ‘Not Like Us’ — an allegation that makes no sense due to the fact that the company that I run, Universal Music Group N.V., has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in Drake, including longstanding and critical financial support for his recording career, the purchase and ownership of the bulk of his recording catalog, and the purchase of his music publishing rights.”
UMG also released a statement, denying all allegations against them and labeling Drizzy's lawsuit against them as "absurd".
