“Wild that a Pusha T diss made this possible”: Netizens react to Drake and his son Adonis recreating the boat kid aura farming trend at his concert 

Drake was seen recreating the boat kid aura farming meme with his son, Adonis, during his show in Cologne, Germany, on Monday, August 18. The two recreated the steps and hugged before the seven-year-old left the stage. Fans online reacted to the videos of Drake and Adonis, with one X user referencing Pusha T's diss track against Drake. The rapper released The Story of Adidon on May 29, 2018, where he revealed the existence of Adonis and claimed that Drizzy hides him from the public.

It's wild that a Pusha T diss made this possible

Without pusha T, this moment they had would not exist. Thanks

feels like adonis my little brother in a way it's lowk funny

Some netizens also mentioned Kendrick Lamar, who has had a beef with the Canadian rapper since the beginning of 2024.

Never seen Kendrick's "kids" on stage

KDot made him become a father😂🤣😂

Show me a video of kbot doing this with "his kids" and I'll give you 1k right now.

Drizzy is currently on a European tour with PartyNextDoor for their collaborative album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, which was released on February 14 this year.

More about Drake's son, Adonis, and his mother, Sophie Brussaux

Adonis was born to Drizzy and his former partner, Sophie Brussaux, on October 11, 2017. According to TMZ, the rapper asked her to get an abortion when she was pregnant in 2017. Initially, he also denied that it was his child. However, in his 2018 track, March 14, he admitted that it was his son.

"She's not my lover like Billie Jean but the kid is mine/Sandi used to tell me all it takes is one time, and it took was one time/S---, we only met two times, two times," he rapped.

During his concert in Amsterdam on July 31 this year, Drake also told the audience that Adonis was conceived in the city. He said on stage (via Page Six):

"I was saying backstage, I was saying that this is the place — a very special place in my heart — because this is where my son was conceived. So this is a big show for me, you know? I hold Amsterdam very dear to my heart."

Adonis is seven now and spends his time with his mother in France and his father in Toronto and Los Angeles.

Drake opened up on co-parenting Adonis with Sophie Brussaux

In an interview with LeBron James in October 2018, Drizzy opened up about co-parenting Adonis with Sophie Brussaux despite not being together. He said:

"I am a single father learning to communicate with a woman who, we've had our moments. I do want to be able to explain to my son what happened. But I don't have any desire for him to not love his mother. I don't ever want the world to be angry at his mother. We have found ourselves in a situation and we are both equally responsible. Now, I'm just really excited to be a great father. No matter what happens, I have unconditional love for the mother of my child because I want him to love his mother and I have to project that energy."

In March 2019, Drizzy invited Brussaux to his concert in Paris. In 2022, she wished the rapper a happy Father's Day via social media.