“ITS SO GOOD WE GAGGED” - Internet reacts as Sabrina Carpenter releases Tears MV featuring Colman Domingo

By Aditya Singh
Published Aug 29, 2025 13:35 GMT
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating &quot;Superfine: Tailoring Black Style&quot; - Arrivals - Source: Getty
Sabrina Carpenter at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" (Image via Getty)

Sabrina Carpenter dropped the music video of her song, Tears, on August 28, 2025. It also features actor Colman Domingo, who appears as a drag performer in part of the video.

Tears is part of Carpenter's seventh studio album, Man's Best Friend, which was released on August 29. The song is co-written by John Ryan and Amy Allen. Sharing the music video on her X account, the singer wrote in the caption:

"TEARS VIDEO OUT NOW!! Starring the truly incomparable, magnetic, and fantastic Colman Domingo! wish we were still dancing in the street at 4am. directed by @bardiazeinali shot by: Sean Price Williams."
Netizens have reacted to the song, with one X user commenting:

"ITS SO GOOD WE GAGGED"
Some users, however, aren't too impressed with the music video. Take a look at the comments below:

Sabrina Carpenter opens up on the lyrics of her new album, Man's Best Friend

Sabrina at the Outside Lands Music Festival 2024 (Image via Getty)
Sabrina at the Outside Lands Music Festival 2024 (Image via Getty)

Sabrina Carpenter is known for lyrics filled with innuendos and quips, and her latest album reflects the same, as reported by Variety. A snippet of the singer's exclusive interview was uploaded on CBS Mornings' YouTube channel on August 28, 2025, where she spoke about the lyrics of Man's Best Friend.

Carpenter said:

“The album is not for any pearl clutchers. But I also think that even pearl clutchers can listen to an album like that in their own solitude and find something that makes them smirk and chuckle to themselves.”

She continued:

“Sometimes people hear the lyrics that are really bold, and they go, ‘I don’t want to sing this in front of other people.’ It’s like it’s almost too TMI. But I think about being at a concert with, you know, however many young women I see in the front row that are screaming at the top of their lungs with their best friends, and you can go like, ‘Oh, we can all sigh of relief, like, ‘This is just fun.’ And that’s all it has to be."
Man's Best Friend consists of 12 tracks and it is produced by Sabrina Carpenter, John Ryan, and Jack Antonoff.

Sabrina Carpenter on criticism against her 'Juno' positions

Sabrina posts on Instagram ahead of the release of Man&#039;s Best Friend (Image via Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter)
Sabrina posts on Instagram ahead of the release of Man's Best Friend (Image via Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter)

Along with her lyrics, Sabrina Carpenter has also faced criticism for her stage performances, especially for her 'Juno' positions. She shared her thoughts on this during an interview with Rolling Stone, published on June 12, 2025. She pointed out that people seem to have an issue with her doing it. The artist stated:

“It’s always so funny to me when people complain. They’re like, ‘All she does is sing about this.’ But those are the songs that you’ve made popular. Clearly you love s*x. You’re obsessed with it. It’s in my show. There’s so many more moments than the ‘Juno’ positions, but those are the ones you post every night and comment on. I can’t control that."
The Espresso singer added:

"If you come to the show, you’ll [also] hear the ballads, you’ll hear the more introspective numbers."

Carpenter is currently on her Short n' Sweet Tour, supporting her sixth studio album with the same title. Short n' Sweet was released on August 23, 2024.

