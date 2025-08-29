7 song lyrics from Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Man’s Best Friend’ that are delightfully witty

Sabrina Carpenter released her new album, Man's Best Friend, on Friday, August 29. It is her seventh studio album, featuring 12 tracks. Along with the new album, Carpenter also released the music video for the song, Tears, which is part of Man's Best Friend.

The album is co-written by Amy Allen, who has also worked with the singer on her previous songs and albums. It is produced by Carpenter herself, along with Jack Antonoff and John Ryan.

Sabrina Carpenter is known to release songs that are filled with innuendos and witty quips. In an interview on CBS Mornings on Thursday, she said that this "album is not for any pearl clutchers."

So, let's take a look at some of the catchiest lyrics from different songs from her new album, Man's Best Friend.

Disclaimer: These are based on the author's opinion and are not ranked in any particular order.

7 wittiest lyrics from Sabrina Carpenter's Man's Best Friend

67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals (Image Source: Getty)

#1. Manchild

This is the lead song from Man's Best Friend and was individually released on June 5 this year. She looks to take digs at a man in the song, as part of the lyrics read:

"Why so sexy if so dumb?/ And how survive the earth so long?/ If I’m not there, it won’t get done/ I choose to blame your mom"

#2. Tears

This song almost appears to be the opposite of Manchild. Part of its lyrics read:

"I get wet at the thought of you / Being a responsible guy / Treating me like you’re supposed to do / Tears run down my thighs"

#3. Sugar Talking

Similar to the theme of Tears, Sabrina Carpenter urges in Sugar Talking:

"Put your loving where your mouth is/ Yeah your paragraphs mean sh*t to me / Get your sorry *ss to mine."

#4. Nobody's Son

Just like Manchild, Carpenter takes digs at a boy's parents for his behavior, singing:

"That boy is corrupt / Could you raise him to love me maybe? / He sure f**ked me up / And yes I’m talking about your baby."

#5. Never Getting Laid

On this song, she speaks to a man after a breakup and sings:

"I just hope you get agoraphobia someday / And all your days are sunny / From your window pane/ Wish you a lifetime full of happiness / And a forever of never getting laid"

#6. Don't Worry, I'll Make You Worry

In this, Sabrina Carpenter throws some sass and explains how she will "f*ck with your head." She sings,

"Silent treatment and humbling your *ss. Well that’s some of my best work."

#7. Goodbye

On the final track of the album, Carpenter says Goodbye to the man in a sassy fashion, singing:

"Well sayonara, or adios / You’re not bilingual but you should know / Goodbye means that you’re losing me for life."

She further states:

"I’ll say arrivederci, au revoir / Forgive my French but f*ck you, ta ta"

In the interview on CBS Mornings, Sabrina Carpenter discussed that while many people criticize her for sexual lyrics, they were hugely popular. She added that even pearl clutchers can "find something that makes them smirk and chuckle to themselves” in her new album.

