“Which man is going to be sacrificed”: Netizens react as Sabrina Carpenter releases teaser for ‘Tears’ music video ahead of new album release

Sabrina Carpenter has released the official teaser to her new single Tears, a release that precedes her highly anticipated seventh studio album, Man’s Best Friend, scheduled to arrive on August 29, 2025. The sneak peek has already caused quite a stir on the internet, with fans giving their thoughts and speculations about the latest single.

Pop Base @PopBase Sabrina Carpenter announces ‘Tears’ music video, dropping next Friday alongside her album ‘Man’s Best Friend.’

On X, the responses have been immediate and mixed, with some focusing on the musical direction and others on the potential impact of the track. Some of the earliest reactions included:

“Which man is going to be sacrificed”

Sophia Grayce ⸆⸉ 🎨✨🫶 @soph_grayce Which man is going to be sacrificed

Eren 💋 @erenfromtargets @PopBase she's coming with the best album of 2025 after TLOAS

Wicked News Hub @wickednewshub @PopBase So incredibly seated. Sabrina is coming to show the pop girls how it's done

The teaser itself provided plenty of material to fuel speculation. It begins with Carpenter cursing in a foggy hay field in a cowboy hat before switching to a flaming car wreck near a deserted home.

The intensity is amplified by a sudden switch to a black screen, where the title Tears is written in large blood-red letters, hinting at a darker, cinematic concept for the video. Additional responses echoed the thrill surrounding Carpenter’s reputation for artistry and creativity. Fans added:

⋆ ᵀᴬᴱ ⋆ @hard_tingz @PopBase she's bringing artistry and fun back to mvs

Maya @maya_lndn @PopBase this era is looking perfect already 🔥

𝑒𝓁𝒾𝓈𝑒 ˚ ༘♡⋆˚ 𝒸𝒽𝒶𝓈𝒾𝓃𝑔 𝒸𝑜𝓃𝓈 @illicitveniceb @PopBase another sabrina horror music video omg i'm SO SAT

All these responses speak to the immense buzz surrounding Carpenter’s upcoming release.

Sabrina Carpenter: From Short n’ Sweet to Man’s Best Friend

On June 11, 2025, Sabrina Carpenter officially announced Man’s Best Friend on June 11, 2025, by revealing the artwork of the album and pre-order information. This was announced shortly after her last record, Short 'n Sweet, which garnered massive success in August 2024.

The project became a series of hit singles, entered the Billboard 200 chart with success, and brought Carpenter her first Grammy nominations. In 2025, it went on to secure her two Grammy wins.

In an interview with Rolling Stone on June 12, 2025, Carpenter outlined her reasons not to extend the Short n Sweet era despite its success:

“If I really wanted to, I could have stretched out Short n’ Sweet much, much longer. But I’m at that point in my life where I’m like, ‘Wait a second, there’s no rules.’"

The singer also clarified that if she's "inspired to write and make something new," she would rather do that.

"Why would I wait three years just for the sake of waiting three years? It’s all about what feels right. I’m learning to listen to that a lot more, instead of what is perceived as the right or wrong move," said Carpenter.

Visual concept of Sabrina Carpenter's Tears

Tears, the second song and single on Sabrina Carpenter's upcoming album titled Man's Best Friend, is scheduled to be released on August 29, 2025. Running 2 minutes and 40 seconds, the song was co-penned by Carpenter with John Ryan, Julian Bunetta, and Amy Allen.

On August 1, 2025, Carpenter confirmed that Tears would be the second track on Man's Best Friend. Sabrina Carpenter later released the teaser clip through her social media platforms, writing in the caption:

“Tears video. 8/29... just one more week until Man’s Best Friend!”

Visually, the teaser is a haunting mix of rural landscapes, burning cars, and stark title cards, setting it apart from the classic pop video concept.

The Tears will exclusively premiere on August 29, 2025, as part of the broader launch of Man's Best Friend.

