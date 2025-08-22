"He didn’t deny it": Internet reacts to Playboi Carti's hilarious response to a page accusing him of being demonic

American rapper and singer Playboi Carti is reportedly hilariously fending off everyone who has been accusing him of being demonic. On Thursday, August 21, 2025, an X account, @Kurrco, shared a text exchange between the 29-year-old artist and an online page.Attaching screenshots of Playboi Carti’s reaction, the X account wrote:“Playboi Carti responds to a page accusing him of being demonic in DMs👀 'Boo👻'”As per the X account, the online page seemingly posted a picture of Playboi Carti and it allegedly showed the back of his neck, which had a tattoo reading “Satan.” One of the shared images showed that the WOKE UP LIKE THIS artist liked the post.Meanwhile, in the other image, Playboi Carti seemingly DM’d the page on Instagram. The artist wrote a “Boo” with a ghost emoji.After the images were shared showing the Miss The Rage singer's hilarious reactions to the accusations of him being demonic, an X user quipped:“He didn’t deny it😂😂😂.”☔️ @h8wydLINK@Kurrco He didn’t deny it 😂😂😂Several X users shared their lighthearted responses.(st_ides) @benjamins_stLINKBro is so unserious, 😆menelik @menelikyuhLINKhe trolling 🤣AryanRageX @BtwDunkinLINK@Kurrco He littearly is demonic tho 🤣 u can’t deny itSeveral fans backed the rapper and cheered for his response against the allegations.ladidai (@ladidaix) 💋 see linkinbyeo @ladidaixLINK@Kurrco Carti trolling is the perfect response to this dumb sht 😭😂😂😂✷ @heydouggieLINK@Kurrco Carti u lil to old for this gang but do you 💯 @playboicartidavid @30calLINK@Kurrco this hilarious cause people genuinely get scared of this, he knows it’s all a gimmick 😭Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Instagram account Conspiracy Insider confirmed getting a DM from the 29-year-old artist. The page also shared an image of Playboi Carti’s message and wrote:“Ahh he!! Nahh. Playboi Carti actually liked the post where I called him a satanic weirdo… and then he DM’d me. When the artists themselves start reacting, you know they’re watching. If this page goes down, just remember I never stopped exposing.”When is Playboi Carti dropping new music?According to Hot New Hip Hop, the American rapper, whose real name is Jordan Terrell Carter, has been teasing his fans with a new project called BABY BOI. On April 4, 2025, DJ Swamp Izzo sat down with Complex and noted that the rapper’s upcoming album is “ready” and “done.”Talking about his work on the album, DJ Swamp Izzo said:“New music. He got over 50, 60 songs done… Completed to his liking? I couldn’t say. But they’re done. If I was still in that mixtape era, we’d have Baby Boi one through nine. Fifteen years ago, we were so heartfelt on them exclusives. We couldn’t even sleep until we put it out before everybody.”Meanwhile, as per Variety, the Atlanta rapper released his third studio album titled Music on March 14, 2025. Originally thought to be titled I Am Music, the album features 30 songs. Notably, Music has contributions from artists including Kendrick Lamar, the Weeknd, Travis Scott, Skepta, Lil Uzi Vert, Future, Ty Dolla Sign, and Young Thug.2021 Lollapalooza - Day 1 (Image via Getty)The long-awaited LP, as per Billboard, was well-received by fans. It debuted atop the Billboard 200 charts. Swamp Izzo reportedly claimed that he was working with Carti right up until the project Music hit streaming services.For the unversed, Carti has joined the Weekend on his After Hours Til Dawn tour. As per Rolling Stone, it kicked off May 9 at the State Farm Stadium in Phoenix and is scheduled to wrap on September 3 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.