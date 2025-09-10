“Reaching for streamer buzz to stay relevant”: Netizens react to Drake seemingly shading Kai Cenat after he dissed ‘Iceman’ stream

Drake posted a picture of Kai Cenat's forehead on his Instagram account on Tuesday, September 9. This appears to be a diss after the latter criticized the third episode of the Iceman series.Drizzy is gearing up for the release of his album, Iceman. To promote the album and introduce new music, he has been running a series on YouTube. It includes videos displaying visuals with beats and sometimes new songs as well. The third episode dropped on September 5, 2025.Soon after, Kai Cenat reacted to the episode on his stream, saying (h/t Complex):“I can’t fake it. That was so a*s. Biggest waste of my fucking time…I can’t fake it that was a*s.”Drake appears to have responded to this on his Instagram. He shared a carousel post with seven posts on Tuesday. Six of those pictures were of the rapper, while one picture showed Cenat's forehead. He didn't acknowledge it, writing in the caption:&quot;Paris how we looking? 🇫🇷&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans online have reacted to this, as one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote:&quot;Let’s be real… Drake only pressed Kai for clout. Music been flopping lately so he’s reaching for streamer buzz to stay relevant&quot;Komo @kvngkomoLINK@FearedBuck Let’s be real… Drake only pressed Kai for clout. Music been flopping lately so he’s reaching for streamer buzz to stay relevant 🤷🏽‍♂️Another wrote,Priscillia Oduwa🦋 @prisie1882LINK@FearedBuck 40 year old upset that a 20 something year old doesn’t like his music 💀Another commented,. @ed_cliffLINK@FearedBuck Drake got tired of the rap beefs and started a new one with a streamer.Some users, meanwhile, backed the Canadian rapper, as one tweeted,Ruffygold.stx 🍊,💊 @Ruffyking001LINK@FearedBuck The hates towards Drake he’s so much just because he’s successful and still keep winning. Kai Cenat isn’t even the best streamer he’s just lucky to hav the numbersAnother wrote,Fusion★ @StoIenGlockLINK@FearedBuck But he gave jackboys 2 a 9.5/10. Nobody takes this clown Kai serious 😂😂Another commented,jaime @jaime_solisLINK@FearedBuck Kai ain't ready for the OVO smoke 🔥Also Read: “Bars so basic, it can apply to anyone”: Netizens react to Young Thug claiming Drake was dissing Gunna on 'BUSINESS IS BUSINESS'Kai Cenat reacts to Drake posting his forehead on Instagram as Rick Ross backs his Iceman series criticismWireless Festival 2025 - Day Two (Image Source: Getty)Soon after Drizzy posted his forehead on Instagram, Kai Cenat reacted to it on his stream. He asked the chat (h/t Kurrco):“Why would he post this?”He then yelled:“Drake. Why would this n***a post my shit? Where’d you get this from?”Meanwhile, Rick Ross, who released a diss track against Drizzy last year, backed Kai Cenat's comments in a short video on September 5. He criticized Iceman, choosing to call it Whiteman instead. He said (h/t Complex):“Damn, Champagne Papi. They say them songs that you just streamed off your new project Whiteman, they say that shit ain’t dope. The comments crazy.”“He [Kai Cenat] kept it real. Kai said that shit was a*s. Ha.”The third episode of the Iceman series featured some people dressed as Pinocchios eating ice. One of them was also lying in a pile of ice.The episode also had surprise appearances from Kevin Durant and Yeat. Drake released new single, Dog HouseThe Canadian rapper has collaborated with Julia Wolf and Yeat on his new single, Dog House. It was released on Monday, September 8, and is expected to be part of Iceman.The song starts with Wolf's vocals before Drizzy comes in with a verse that states:“Shout out to her ex, he a crash out/Took too many pills, he a crash out. She in Hidden Hills in a glass house/I like what I saw, and so I cashed out.”Yeat also has a verse towards the end of the song, part of which states:“F*ck a money tree, I’m a cash cow/If I ain’t give a f*ck then, I don’t give a f*ck now. Got that lil’ employee mad ’cause he fanned out.” Drizzy has also released What Did I Miss? and a collaboration with Central Cee, Which One, this year. It's unclear whether these two songs will also be part of his upcoming album.Also Read: “Got washed by Yeat”: Netizens react to Drake’s new track ‘Dog House’ from upcoming album 'Iceman'