“Got washed by Yeat”: Netizens react to Drake’s new track ‘Dog House’ from upcoming album 'Iceman' 

Drake released his new single Dog House featuring Yeat and Julia Wolf on September 9, 2025, as reported by Complex and Rolling Stone on the same day.The track was previewed last week during the rapper’s Iceman livestream series, which has introduced multiple new songs ahead of his upcoming ninth studio album.Julia Wolf opens the track with vocals over an electric guitar backing, followed by Drake's verse. The lyrics are reportedly a reference to Julia Wolf's former partner’s ex, Hidden Hills, and the Notorious B.I.G., according to Rolling StoneYeat joins later with his own verse. This is Yeat’s first release since his EP Dangerous Summer dropped on August 1, 2025, Rolling Stone reported.Fans have reacted to the track on social media, with some saying Yeats &quot;washed&quot; Drizzy.Rusifurikf @rusifurikf10956LINKDrake sounds like boutta fall asleep and not saying shit lmfao he got washed by Yeat 😭💀† $pyda$ † @ivlefleurLINKcasual yeat carrykingvamp🧛🏿 @penguinman32LINKGot carried by YeatOther's are excited for the fresh drop, and are looking forward to the full ICEMAN album.Essence @AgtesnxLINKIf this song already better than most albums I can’t imagine how good iceman must be man DRAKE THE F*****G GOATvrewls @officialvrewlsLINKthis about to go to the moon bro . drake spoiling us man we’re so lucky to have him .yusi @yusi5yusraLINKDog house is ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥More about Dog HouseThe lyrics in Dog House are reportedly a reference to both personal experiences and well-known hip-hop lines, according to Rolling Stone on September 9, 2025. In one verse, Drizzy links the Notorious B.I.G.’s One More Chance with his own 2016 hit One Dance. Just like Biggie said, I just need one chance, baby/Just like Drizzy said, I just need one dance, baby,” Julia Wolf’s contribution opens the track with slower vocals before the tempo shifts with the rapper's verse. Wolf released her third album Pressure in May 2025, featuring the single In My Room, according to Rolling Stone on September 9, 2025.Drake's ICEMAN era builds ahead of 2025 album releaseThe Dog House single continues Drake’s Iceman rollout, as reported by Complex on September 9, 2025 as the rapper’s first solo album era since For All the Dogs in 2023.Earlier singles dropped in the ICEMAN live stream series include What Did I Miss? and Which One, featuring Central Cee, both expected to appear on the upcoming album.Drake at the Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Three (Image via Getty)Drake first previewed Dog House during the third episode of his Iceman livestream series, where he was joined by Kevin Durant and recurring Pinocchio-styled characters, according to Complex.During the lead-up to the album, the Toronto rapper also appeared on the debut episode of Bobbi Althoff’s new show Not This Again, which caught a lot of attention on social media, as reported by Complex.Drake on TourDrake is currently on tour in Europe tour, Rolling Stone reported. Following the Dog House release, he is set to perform at Berlin’s Uber Arena on September 11 and 14, 2025, before three shows in Munich and two in Hamburg later this month.The tour is about $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, his joint project with PARTYNEXTDOOR, released earlier this year. While Dog House belongs to the solo Iceman era, the rapper has included tracks from both projects into live sets, according to the Rolling Stone report.Accordind to the report, the timing is in step with his previous pattern of combining touring schedules with album rollouts. Both For All the Dogs in 2023 and Certified Lover Boy in 2021 followed months of public teasers before release.Complex reported that Iceman is expected before the end of 2025, though no official release date has been confirmed.