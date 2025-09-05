Rick Ross mocks Drake's upcoming album as "White Man," adding that the songs streamed on "ICEMAN" ep. 3 "ain't dope"

Rick Ross has thoughts about Drake's latest episode of his ICEMAN series, and he wasted no time sharing them via social media just hours after the episode premiered on September 4, 2025. For those uninformed, Drake has been teasing his upcoming album, titled Iceman, via a livestream series. In ICEMAN episode 3, the Canadian rapper previewed several songs, including That's Just How I Feel and Dog House.Following this, Rick Ross took to his Instagram Story to pass judgment on his former collaborator turned rival's new songs. Ross, who labelled Drake &quot;white boy&quot; in his 2024 diss track Champagne Moments, seemingly referenced the nickname by mocking Iceman as &quot;White Man.&quot;Furthermore, Ross claimed that the audience didn't view Drake's newly previewed songs as &quot;dope.&quot; He concluded his commentary with a pointed reference to Kai Cenat's recent livestream, where the latter had described the latest Iceman episode as &quot;a**&quot; and the &quot;biggest waste of [his] f**kin’ time.&quot;&quot;There's the name of your Aubrey album, White Man? For Real? Damn Champagne Papi, they say them songs that you just streamed off your new project 'White Man', they say that s**t ain't dope, the comments crazy. And then Kai Cenat, shoutout to Kai Cenat. he kept it real...Kai said that s**t was a**,” Rick Ross said.Drake alluded to Rick Ross wearing fake jewelry during a recent interviewDrake and Rick Ross's once cordial rapport allegedly turned sour after they began dissing each other amid the former's 2024 rap beef with Kendrick Lamar. According to Billboard, Drake dissed Ross in his April track Push Ups, and Ross responded in kind on Champagne Problems, where he alluded to the Canadian rapper's alleged cosmetic procedures.Rick Ross also coined the nickname &quot;BBL Drizzy,&quot; which was later incorporated in Metro Boomin's diss beat released in the aftermath of the 2024 Lamar-Drake feud. Moreover, the Canadian emcee also rapped over the beat when he was featured on Sexyy Red's U My Everything in May 2024.There have been no reports of an apparent reconciliation between Rick Ross and Drake, despite the former's claims that he would be content with burying the hatchet if the Canadian rapper sent him a &quot;bottle of Luc Belaire&quot; during his appearance on Bootleg Kev in May 2025.“You never know. If a n***a send me a bottle of Luc Belaire, especially the white one. That go for any of these young n***as out here … Send me a white Belaire and I’ll take a picture with you,” Ross said.Meanwhile, Drake recently trolled Rick Ross, who goes by the nickname Rozay, for allegedly wearing fake jewelry during his recent interview with Bobbi Althoff on her podcast Not This Again, which aired on September 2, 2025.During the interview, Althoff and Drake were drinking rosé when the latter said he preferred the wine with ice, to which Althoff responded, &quot;I've never seen someone ice rosé.&quot; According to HotNewHipHop, Drake immediately quipped back with a witty double entendre about &quot;ice rosé,&quot; which could also be interpreted as &quot;ice Rozay.&quot;&quot;You've never seen someone ice rosé? Well, talk to every jeweler in Miami that has fake diamonds,&quot; Drake said.Akademiks TV @AkademiksTVLINKDrake dissed Rick Ross in his new interview with Bobbi:Bobbi: “I’ve never seen someone ice Rosé”Drake: “You’ve never seen someone ice Rosé..? Well talk to every jeweler in Miami that has fake diamonds”Elsewhere in the interview, Drake addressed the alleged cosmetic procedures and the &quot;BBL Drizzy&quot; moniker. While the Canadian rapper denied going under the knife to enhance his abs, he jokingly admitted to the BBL, asking Althoff:“They call me BBL Drizzy, so that’s true. I don’t know if my wagon looked crazy when I walked in here, but did it?”In other news, Drake seemingly alluded to his rap beef with Kendrick Lamar in his newly previewed track That's Just How I Feel, rapping about how he &quot;f**ked up last summer.&quot;The track is one of the many songs that Drake previewed as part of the Iceman rollout, in addition to What Did I Miss? and Which One (featuring Central Cee). However, the rapper has not unveiled the album's official tracklist at the time of writing this article.