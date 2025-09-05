  • home icon
  "I can't fake it": Kai Cenat calls Drake's ICEMAN EPISODE 3 "a**" and "waste of time"

"I can't fake it": Kai Cenat calls Drake's ICEMAN EPISODE 3 "a**" and "waste of time"

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Sep 05, 2025 03:51 GMT
&quot;I can
Kai Cenat (Image via twitch.tv/kaicenat)

Twitch star Kai Cenat has reacted to Drake's ICEMAN EPISODE 3, calling it "a**" and a "waste of time." On the fourth day of his ongoing Mafiathon 3 subathon, the streamer did not hold back on his sentiments after listening to the Canadian rapper's latest release, expressing his dissatisfaction with it.

While insisting that he couldn't "fake" his reaction, the two-time Streamer of the Year award winner remarked:

"Biggest waste of my f**king time. The biggest waste of my goddamn... RIP to Armani. RIP to Armani. RIP to Armani. Yo, yo, yo, yo, I can't fake it! I can't fake it! That was a**! I can't fake it! I can't fake it! I actually can't fake it. Like, I actually can't fake it. That was so a**! I can't fake it! I can't fake it. Oh, my god! We just wasted an hour and a half! Wow! Okay."
also-read-trending Trending
Kai Cenat's reaction towards the newest episode of the ICEMAN series has elicited comments from hundreds of fans on X, and they had a lot to say about the situation.

"Big Drake fan here and he’s right. I liked some of the visuals but there was no clear through line in anything and the songs felt like castoffs that were, at times, hard to even sit through," X user @SmoothieKris posted.
"Kai salty he didn’t get the Drake collab," @xplatoreborn remarked.
"This Ice Man episode thing is corny to me. Just drop the album. This episode type stuff is just killing the hype," @AhmariLillardJr wrote.
"Lmaoo nah I’m glad I watched highlights cause I would be highly upset too… turning the Canadian lights to a red button, acting like you bout to pop off just to play a couple songs and instrumentals like we bout to freestyle," @princeofplay commented.
Adin Ross was left shocked after Yeat appeared on Drake's ICEMAN EPISODE 3

In addition to Kai Cenat, Kick ambassador Adin Ross watched Drake's ICEMAN EPISODE 3 live on stream. After seeing Yeat appear in one of the segments of the musical feature, Ross exclaimed:

"Yeat! Yeat! Uh, oh. Uh, oh, chat. (Adin Ross starts clapping) Uh, oh, Drake and Yeat, chat. Uh, oh! (Adin Ross starts laughing) Aura! Aura."
In other news, Adin Ross seemingly called Kai Cenat a "jealous ex" after the New Yorker banned his name from being mentioned in his Twitch chat during the Mafiathon 3 subathon.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
