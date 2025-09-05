"I can't fake it": Kai Cenat calls Drake's ICEMAN EPISODE 3 "a**" and "waste of time"

Twitch star Kai Cenat has reacted to Drake's ICEMAN EPISODE 3, calling it &quot;a**&quot; and a &quot;waste of time.&quot; On the fourth day of his ongoing Mafiathon 3 subathon, the streamer did not hold back on his sentiments after listening to the Canadian rapper's latest release, expressing his dissatisfaction with it.While insisting that he couldn't &quot;fake&quot; his reaction, the two-time Streamer of the Year award winner remarked:&quot;Biggest waste of my f**king time. The biggest waste of my goddamn... RIP to Armani. RIP to Armani. RIP to Armani. Yo, yo, yo, yo, I can't fake it! I can't fake it! That was a**! I can't fake it! I can't fake it! I actually can't fake it. Like, I actually can't fake it. That was so a**! I can't fake it! I can't fake it. Oh, my god! We just wasted an hour and a half! Wow! Okay.&quot;Kai Cenat's reaction towards the newest episode of the ICEMAN series has elicited comments from hundreds of fans on X, and they had a lot to say about the situation.&quot;Big Drake fan here and he’s right. I liked some of the visuals but there was no clear through line in anything and the songs felt like castoffs that were, at times, hard to even sit through,&quot; X user @SmoothieKris posted.&quot;Kai salty he didn’t get the Drake collab,&quot; @xplatoreborn remarked.&quot;This Ice Man episode thing is corny to me. Just drop the album. This episode type stuff is just killing the hype,&quot; @AhmariLillardJr wrote.&quot;Lmaoo nah I’m glad I watched highlights cause I would be highly upset too… turning the Canadian lights to a red button, acting like you bout to pop off just to play a couple songs and instrumentals like we bout to freestyle,&quot; @princeofplay commented.Adin Ross was left shocked after Yeat appeared on Drake's ICEMAN EPISODE 3In addition to Kai Cenat, Kick ambassador Adin Ross watched Drake's ICEMAN EPISODE 3 live on stream. After seeing Yeat appear in one of the segments of the musical feature, Ross exclaimed:&quot;Yeat! Yeat! Uh, oh. Uh, oh, chat. (Adin Ross starts clapping) Uh, oh, Drake and Yeat, chat. Uh, oh! (Adin Ross starts laughing) Aura! Aura.&quot;In other news, Adin Ross seemingly called Kai Cenat a &quot;jealous ex&quot; after the New Yorker banned his name from being mentioned in his Twitch chat during the Mafiathon 3 subathon.