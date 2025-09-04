Adin Ross seemingly calls Kai Cenat a "jealous ex," refuses to gift him Twitch subscriptions during Mafiathon 3

Twitch streamer Adin Ross has seemingly described Kai Cenat as a "jealous ex" after the latter banned his name from being mentioned in his live chat room. On September 4, 2025, while reacting to submissions on his official Discord server, Ross claimed that his community had been "hating on" Cenat. However, according to him, they eventually "switched up," as they wanted him to collaborate with the AMP (Any Means Possible) member.

Ross said:

"You guys have been hating on Kai for a very, very long time. Now you guys, I'm seeing a little bit of a switch up, 'Oh, collaborate with Kai now.' 'Collab, Adin.' But all these pages, they do a bunch of Kai hate-baiting. Okay? It's not all of you guys; it's a select number of people. You need to be consistent with what you guys truly want. Okay?

The Florida native's attention was then drawn to his Kick chat, where his viewers urged him to donate Twitch subscriptions to Cenat as his 30-day-long subathon, Mafiathon 3, was going on.

Adin Ross expressed his intention not to gift the Twitch streamer with monthly subscriptions, saying:

"Guys, I'm not going to gift him subs. Okay? My name is banned from his chat. My name is literally banned from his chat. I'm not going to gift him any subs. The only thing I'm going to... I told [unintelligible] the same s**t - it looks like a jealous ex. It looks like a jealous ex. Okay? Let him be. The community's got to stop giving in. Just let motherf**kers just do what they're doing. Okay?"

Adin Ross tells his community to be "consistent" about who they want him to collaborate with

After Adin Ross seemingly referred to Kai Cenat as a "jealous ex," he told his community to be "consistent" about the streamers they want him to collaborate with.

He elaborated:

"There are certain people that hang around that I don't f**k with, it doesn't mean that I directly don't f**k with this person. Does that make sense? There are people that I hang out with that a lot of other people don't f**k with. So, it doesn't matter. It doesn't f**king matter at the end of the day. Right? All I'm asking is just be consistent with what you guys want, right? Do you want me to do collabs with people? Do you guys not want me to collab with people? I would rather just go live and do what the f**k I want to do, and stream with who I want to stream with."

Readers can access Adin Ross' September 4, 2025, Kick VOD (Video on Demand) here [Timestamp - 00:35:12].

On August 30, 2025, Adin Ross claimed that Donald Trump was "okay," amid speculations surrounding the 76-year-old's well-being.

