Kai Cenat kicks Ray J off Mafiathon 3 after rapper calls himself the "new Diddy"

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Published Sep 03, 2025 06:30 GMT
Ray J calls himself the "new Diddy" on Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 (Image via x.com/DailyLoud)

Kai Cenat recently kicked Ray J out of his Mafiathon 3 subathon after the rapper referred to himself as the "new Diddy." On September 2, 2025, a 59-second video from the ongoing broadcast surfaced on social media platforms, such as X and Reddit. In the clip, streamer Ray, also known as "rayasianboy," asked Ray J if he had ever attended a "Diddy party."

In response, the 44-year-old celebrity said:

"(Twitch streamer Ray asks, 'Did you go to a Diddy party, bro?') What? I went to the Diddy party? I am the new Diddy. Hell yeah! I'm the new Diddy... I'm talking about it, like... swear to god... free Puff, n***a! Free Puffy, n***a. Shout out to Kai, I love you, n***a. I got a new show with... it's called..."
Cenat was shocked after hearing this and immediately told Ray J to leave his livestream:

"What?! Oh, no! No! No! No! Out. Out. Out. Out. Out. Out. Out. Out, Ray J! Out! If I see you in this house again, it's going to be a problem. Out. Out! Ray, out! Ray, out! Out! Out! Close the door!"
Netizens on X had a lot to say about Kai Cenat and Ray J's interaction.

"Bro's not about to risk what he built for years. Smart," X user @iiamthatguyy wrote.
"That’s an odd thing to say," @K1dandWalt stated.
"Why would anyone want Diddy freed??" @debayo_xx commented.
"Ray J really speedrunning his own career downfall lol. Kai was right for this one 💀," @pro6lema remarked.
"You can't be saying s**t like that!" - When Kai Cenat responded to Ray J wanting to collaborate for a "sleepover" livestream

On April 3, 2025, a 43-second video went viral on X, in which Ray J expressed his desire to collaborate with Kai Cenat for a "sleepover" livestream. He said:

"I want to come over to the sleepover and hang out. I want to come get watered down, too! Look. Look. Look. Pause."
Upon hearing Ray J's remarks, Cenat exclaimed:

"Ray J, what the f**k are you talking about? Hey, yo! What?! You can't be saying s**t like that, Ray J!"

In addition to Ray J, Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey have appeared as guests on the Mafiathon 3 subathon.

