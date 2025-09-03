Kai Cenat kicks Ray J off Mafiathon 3 after rapper calls himself the "new Diddy"

Kai Cenat recently kicked Ray J out of his Mafiathon 3 subathon after the rapper referred to himself as the &quot;new Diddy.&quot; On September 2, 2025, a 59-second video from the ongoing broadcast surfaced on social media platforms, such as X and Reddit. In the clip, streamer Ray, also known as &quot;rayasianboy,&quot; asked Ray J if he had ever attended a &quot;Diddy party.&quot;In response, the 44-year-old celebrity said:&quot;(Twitch streamer Ray asks, 'Did you go to a Diddy party, bro?') What? I went to the Diddy party? I am the new Diddy. Hell yeah! I'm the new Diddy... I'm talking about it, like... swear to god... free Puff, n***a! Free Puffy, n***a. Shout out to Kai, I love you, n***a. I got a new show with... it's called...&quot;Cenat was shocked after hearing this and immediately told Ray J to leave his livestream:&quot;What?! Oh, no! No! No! No! Out. Out. Out. Out. Out. Out. Out. Out, Ray J! Out! If I see you in this house again, it's going to be a problem. Out. Out! Ray, out! Ray, out! Out! Out! Close the door!&quot;Netizens on X had a lot to say about Kai Cenat and Ray J's interaction.&quot;Bro's not about to risk what he built for years. Smart,&quot; X user @iiamthatguyy wrote.&quot;That’s an odd thing to say,&quot; @K1dandWalt stated.&quot;Why would anyone want Diddy freed??&quot; @debayo_xx commented.&quot;Ray J really speedrunning his own career downfall lol. Kai was right for this one 💀,&quot; @pro6lema remarked.&quot;You can't be saying s**t like that!&quot; - When Kai Cenat responded to Ray J wanting to collaborate for a &quot;sleepover&quot; livestreamOn April 3, 2025, a 43-second video went viral on X, in which Ray J expressed his desire to collaborate with Kai Cenat for a &quot;sleepover&quot; livestream. He said:&quot;I want to come over to the sleepover and hang out. I want to come get watered down, too! Look. Look. Look. Pause.&quot;Upon hearing Ray J's remarks, Cenat exclaimed:&quot;Ray J, what the f**k are you talking about? Hey, yo! What?! You can't be saying s**t like that, Ray J!&quot;In addition to Ray J, Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey have appeared as guests on the Mafiathon 3 subathon.