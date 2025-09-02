"Your body is very tea": RaKai's comments toward Kim Kardashian during Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 go viral

16-year-old Twitch streamer RaKai is making his second appearance on Kai Cenat's marathon streaming spectacle, Mafiathon. Mafiathon 3 is currently underway, and to kick things off, Kim Kardashian gave Cenat and the Clover Boys, a content creation collective featuring the 16-year-old, a therapy session on air, soon after the marathon's cast introduction.During the session, RaKai interjected while Kardashian addressed the streamers to offer a compliment:&quot;I could say, your body is very tea. Me and Reggie just want to say that, you feel me, you are very beautiful.&quot;The streamer also included his fellow Clover Boy, Reggie, in the conversation, speaking on his behalf. Notably, Reggie, also known as girlhefunny1x or &quot;Lil Rodney Son,&quot; rose to fame after multiple on-stream collaborations with Kai Cenat, with his breakout moment coming during Kai’s February 2025 Batman: Arkham streaming marathon.Clips of RaKai's interaction with Kardashian have garnered hundreds of thousands of views across the internet, and some fans, like @only1Trinaa on X, reacted positively, commending the 16-year-old's humor:&quot;'Me &amp; Reggie just wanna say..' &amp; Reggie ain’t even say nun 😭😭😭😭😭 Rakai funnny dawg.&quot;@cokebwwwoy called the streamer &quot;bold&quot; for complimenting Kim Kardashian:&quot;Bro is bold asf, he really let it out.&quot;That being said, certain users pointed out that, considering the streamer's age, his advances were inappropriate:&quot;Rakai is f**kin weird!! You’re a f**kin kid bruh,&quot; said user @Batz1993 on X&quot;Isn’t he a minor? 🤨,&quot; said user @IM_EROS_ on XLooking at Kai Cenat's subathon statistics so farSince Mafiathon 3 began on September 1, 2025, Kai Cenat has reached the top of the most active subscriber list, currently possessing approximately 152,000 active subscribers.The goal is to reach a million, upon which LeBron James will be making his debut collaboration with Cenat to cut the latter's hair:&quot;Once we hit a million, the person that will be shaving my head will be LeBron James!!&quot;Currently, Kai is averaging over 200,000 viewers per Mafiathon broadcast, and day one peaked at 418,000 live viewers when Kim Kardashian appeared.In other news, Kai Cenat confirmed that Streamer University 2026 is officially in development.