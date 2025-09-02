Streamer University 2026 is "officially in the works," Kai Cenat breaks silence

Streamer University 2026 is &quot;officially in the works,&quot; and Twitch star Kai Cenat has given an update on the next season of his project. For those unfamiliar, in May 2025, Cenat hosted the first-ever Streamer University, a special IRL event that featured prominent content creators, lasting three days. 120 aspiring streamers participated, and several moments from it went viral on platforms such as X, Reddit, and TikTok.On September 1, 2025, Kai Cenat commenced his 30-day-long subathon, Mafiathon 3. During the &quot;Mafiathon 3 News&quot; segment, it was announced that Streamer University will officially return in 2026.Furthermore, &quot;speculations&quot; surrounding the application process for the next leg of the special event were also mentioned:&quot;And, in other news, it looks like Streamer University 2026 is officially in the works. Yes! The place where streamers go to major in chat studies and minor in falling asleep on stream. Rumor has it the graduation cap comes with a built-in headset and a free Prime Sub. Speculations have been made that the applicant process has begun. So, continue to create content 'cuz you can be the next alumni at Streamer University.&quot;Fans on X had a lot to say about the news.&quot;Kai really taking over this streaming s**t,&quot; X user @primekacy said.&quot;Kai is full of big ideas,&quot; @Degen_Updates wrote.&quot;Ngl Streamer University was PEAK entertainment... The best content,&quot; @suayrez commented.&quot;Sounds more like a cash grab than a real educational opportunity imo This is another overhyped event that'll probably just boost his ego and wallet while leaving most participants with nothing but a viral moment and zero career advancement. The streaming world's version of a pyramid scheme, honestly if you ask me,&quot; @dahviemaxi remarked.Kai Cenat says Streamer University 2026 is going to be &quot;crazier&quot; than the first seasonDuring a conversation with his associate, Tylil James, Kai Cenat broke his silence on Streamer University 2026, claiming that the event will be &quot;crazier&quot; than the first season.While swearing on &quot;everything he loved,&quot; Cenat said:&quot;Here's one thing I will confirm, on everything I love, look, right hand on the Bible, if you thought... I will say, and I will confirm this - if you thought 2025 Streamer University was crazy, 2026 is crazier! I'm telling you, if you think... I am telling you, chat, if you think it was crazy, you know what I mean?&quot;On the same day (September 1, 2025), Kai Cenat revealed that if he gets one million Twitch subscribers during Mafiathon, LeBron James will shave his head on the last day of the subathon.