Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3: Starting date, time, livestream link, and first celebrity guest revealed

Kai Cenat has revealed when the highly anticipated Mafiathon 3 will begin. On August 31, 2025, the Twitch star took announced on X that Mafiathon 3 will begin on September 1, 2025, on his Twitch channel at 6 PM EST, 5 PM CT, 3 PM PT, 10 PM GMT, and 11 PM BST. For viewers in other time zones, the subathon will start on September 2, 2025, at 3:30 AM IST, 7 AM JST, 7 AM Eastern Time, and 8 AM ACT.Furthermore, Kai Cenat revealed that Kim Kardashian would join as the first celebrity guest on the first day of Mafiathon 3.&quot;KAI X KIM KARDASHIAN DAY 1 MAFIATHON 3🏆BE THERE AT 6PM EST&quot;Over 570 fans on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform reacted to the New Yorker's announcement, with many expressing excitement.&quot;WE GONNA BE TUNED IN GOAT&quot; X user @NotLikeRuss said.&quot;i will be there&quot; X user @dxvanteog posted.&quot;W Kai ON MAFIATHON 3 I wish you Success and God bless you for all you do&quot; X user @brown_capitol commented.&quot;The first day is this?? Oh yeah this gonna be a banger&quot; X user @C4swings wrote.&quot;While they hate on the sidelines you’re busy making one of the biggest moves in streaming history.. Speed just might end his tour because of you&quot; X user @Dieggo remarked.Mafiathon 3 might be the last subathon that Kai Cenat will hostOn May 24, 2025, a 47-second-long video from Kai Cenat's Streamer University broadcast surfaced on X, in which he disclosed that Mafiathon 3 might be his final subathon.During a conversation with Twitch streamer Caiuwus, the Any Means Possible (AMP) member stated:&quot;Mafiathon 3 is like...I'm going to apply everything I know to that. You know? So, like, that alone, I'm going to do that. But, that's the big boy...I have to say this, chat, that might be the last one. Yeah. That one, I'm going to apply everything I know to that.&quot;On August 27, 2025, Cenat released a two-minute-58-second trailer for the upcoming subathon, confirming that it would be the &quot;final chapter,&quot; as he wrote &quot;Mafiathon 3 The Final Chapter, September 1st 30 days 24/7&quot; in his X post.