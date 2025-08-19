Kai Cenat announces Mafiathon 3 after revealing his official Fortnite skin

Twitch star Kai Cenat has announced the return of his popular livestream series, Mafiathon, after revealing his official Fortnite skin. On August 18, 2025, the two-time Streamer of the Year award winner hosted an IRL livestream to show his official Fortnite Icon Skin and Emote through the Las Vas Sphere.He then disclosed that his next Twitch stream would mark the start of Mafiathon 3. For those unfamiliar, Mafiathon is Kai Cenat's signature subathon series in which he livestreams continuously for 30 days, with celebrity guest appearances. He hosted Mafiathon 2 in December 2024, which led to him surpassing 600,000 Twitch subscribers.Providing details about the special upcoming event, the New Yorker stated:&quot;It's been a long, long time coming! Mafiathon 3 will be the next stream that you will seeing me in. The reason why I've been gone for so long... the reason why I've been gone for long is because Mafiathon 3 is the one that you guys will see. Mafiathon 3 is the one. I couldn't wait to tell y'all this. I couldn't wait for chat. I'm not going to lie - I really appreciate y'all. I got to see y'all reaction, bro. Look at the Sphere, y'all! Chat, look at the Sphere! That is insane! That is insane!&quot;Fans on X were delighted by Kai Cenat's announcement, with some speculating that the subathon would commence on September 12, 2025.&quot;Kai really doing it big yo 💯,&quot;X user @MotionMetaX wrote.&quot;is it confirmed sep 12th? or it gon be another day? ALSO SPEED AND KAI R FEEDING US FOR THE YEAR BOYS,&quot; X user @bwashed0 commented.&quot;we will be in attendance,&quot; X user @playboyyspark wrote.&quot;Wait Mafiathon 3 next month and Speed’s stream😳&quot; X user @CaughtClipn stated.Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 will reportedly be the streamer's &quot;last ever&quot; subathonOn the same day (August 18, 2025), reports surfaced on X, suggesting that Mafiathon 3 will supposedly be Kai Cenat's &quot;last ever&quot; subathon. X user @scubaryan_ wrote:&quot;Kai Cenat has just confirmed that Mafiathon 3 will be the LAST EVER Mafiathon 👀&quot;ryan 🤿 @scubaryan_LINKKai Cenat has just confirmed that Mafiathon 3 will be the LAST EVER Mafiathon 👀Furthermore, Kai Cenat's fan account, @Kaimafiaupdates, claimed that the 23-year-old &quot;confirmed&quot; that Mafiathon 3 would be his &quot;final subathon&quot;:&quot;Kai Cenat has confirmed that his newly announced Mafiathon 3 will be his FINAL Subathon!🤯 Confirmed by @KaiCenat ✅,&quot; X user @Kaimafiaupdates wrote.As of this writing, Cenat has not announced when his &quot;final&quot; Twitch subathon will begin.