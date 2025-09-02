Kai Cenat reveals what LeBron James will do to him after amassing 1,000,000 Twitch subscribers during Mafiathon 3

Twitch star Kai Cenat has stated that he will let LeBron James shave his head once he reaches one million subscribers on the platform by the end of the Mafiathon 3 subathon. On the first day of the special 30-day-long event, Cenat elaborated on what he intended to do after breaking the world record for the most Twitch subscribers.He said:&quot;Once we hit a mill (one million Twitch subscribers)... hold on... once we hit a mill, the person... once we hit a mill, the person that will be shaving my head will be LeBron James! LeBron James! When we hit a million, LeBron James will come in on day 30. Not only will we have a full stream with LeBron James, but LeBron James will be the one to cut my entire hair. Okay? LeBron will be cutting my hair! All right? He's cutting my locks. My locks.&quot;Kai Cenat insisted that LeBron James would shave his head only if he earned a million Twitch subscribers:&quot;Chat, LeBron James will be cutting my hair at a million subs. LBJ will be here on day 30th, the last grand finale, this is if we hit a million subs. So, if we hit a million subs, it's Gucci.&quot;The two-time Streamer of the Year award winner also announced that once he reaches 728,535 subscribers, the current world record, he will host a skydiving livestream:&quot;Y'all see this world record? If, when I break it, that world record, you guys will be locking in skydiving. I will skydive on stream. I'm f**ked. I am so f**ked! I'm f**ked! I'm skydiving on stream. Okay? I'm cooked! I told myself in the first Mafiathon that I was not going to do this, but here we are. Okay? I will skydive on my stream if we get it.&quot;Timestamp - 01:02:41&quot;Smaller artists that know they got potential&quot; - Kai Cenat invites Plaqueboymax to make music during Mafiathon 3 subathonA 30-second video from the first day of the Mafiathon 3 subathon surfaced on X, in which Kai Cenat invited Twitch streamer Maxwell &quot;Plaqueboymax&quot; to produce music on stream.Expressing his desire to invite &quot;small artists&quot; with potential, the New Yorker said:&quot;I think it'd be cool if we had smaller artists come through here and have a chance at something. Smaller artists that know they got potential to come up here and go crazy. Max, last time we didn't have a studio, this time we do, my boy. So, here we are. Okay?&quot;In other news, Kai Cenat has announced that he will donate 15% of the proceeds from Mafiathon 3 to a school he is building in Africa.