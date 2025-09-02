"Didn't he ditch the last school?": Fans react as Kai Cenat says he'll donate 15% of Mafiathon 3 revenue to school in Nigeria

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat has stated that he will donate 15% of the proceeds from his ongoing Mafiathon 3 subathon to a school he is building in Nigeria, Africa. On September 1, 2025, X user @FearedBuck reported on Cenat's claims, adding that the content creator aims to amass one million Twitch subscribers through the 30-day-long subathon.They wrote:&quot;Kai Cenat announces that 15% of the revenue from Mafiathon 3 will be donated to a school in Nigeria. The goal is to reach one million subscribers on Twitch.&quot;FearBuck @FearedBuckLINKKai Cenat announces that 15% of the revenue from Mafiathon 3 will be donated to a school in Nigeria. The goal is to reach one million subscribers on TwitchThousands of fans on the social media platform chimed in with their thoughts on the news.&quot;This again? Didn’t he ditch the last school?&quot; X user @ArtOfMusic_ asked.Another netizen lauded the New Yorker for his charitable effort. However, they questioned why he supposedly had not donated to Jimmy &quot;MrBeast's&quot; TeamWater project.&quot;That's a good move, but why hasn't he donated to the MrBeast's water project?&quot; X user @dominiqu66 wrote.X user @veega voiced their appreciation for the streamer.&quot;That’s a solid move from Kai. Giving back while chasing that 1M Twitch milestone 👏,&quot; @veega commented.There were many other mixed reactions to the news.&quot;That’s cool as heck,&quot; X user @pepeethwhale tweeted.&quot;what a G,&quot; X user @benzwong said.&quot;I like Kai’s s**t, but didn’t he fail to actually follow through with donating and building the other school he promised to???&quot; X user @BenTheBaneDavis remarked.Kai Cenat confirms he is donating 15% of Mafiathon 3 revenue to the schools he is helping build in AfricaOn the first day of the Mafiathon 3 subathon livestream, Kai Cenat confirmed that he will be donating 15% of the revenue generated from the broadcast to the schools he's helping build in Africa.Before inviting two representatives from Nigeria and South Africa to provide an update on the project's progress, the two-time Streamer of the Year award winner said:&quot;In there, you guys did hear about 15% of the revenue will be going to the school that I have been building in Africa. Okay? 15%. Now listen, I don't want to keep y'all holding. I don't want to go into further explanation by me doing it. So, I have flown out the representatives from Nigeria and from South Africa, all the way to the US, to sit here and to explain the entire updates.&quot;In other news, Twitch has released a special badge commemorating Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3. Readers can check out this Sportskeeda article to understand how to earn the limited-time reward.