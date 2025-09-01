MrBeast's Team Water hits $40 million goal to provide clean water for 2 million people

YouTube star Jimmy &quot;MrBeast&quot; announced that his project, Team Water, has finally reached its goal of raising $40 million in charitable donations from various sources to provide reliably clean drinking water to two million individuals across the globe. He made the announcement in a post on X, soon after he hosted a livestream, which was intended to continue until the $40 million goal was reached. Addressing his viewers and thanking those who helped him achieve the large number of donations, MrBeast wrote in his post on September 1, 2025:&quot;TEAMWATER HIT ITS $40,000,000 GOAL AND NOW 2,000,000 PEOPLE ARE GOING TO GET CLEAN WATER FOR DECADES!! THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU :D&quot;&quot;We did it, guys!&quot;: MrBeast manages to raise $40 million within a month of Team Water being launchedMrBeast launched project #TeamWater through a YouTube video released on August 1, 2025. In it, the YouTuber, along with other prominent content creators, visited various countries across the globe, overseeing and helping build infrastructure that would facilitate the provision of clean water to those in need.Now, on September 1, 2025, nearly a month after the project was launched, MrBeast has announced that the project's fundraising goal of $40 million has been fulfilled, with many donations made by content creators, philanthropists, and even corporations.Addressing the achievement in a video accompanying his X post, MrBeast said:&quot;We did it, guys! We hit our goal of raising $40 million, a crazy number, to get 2 million people all around the globe clean water for decades each. People in America, Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia, every continent minus Antarctica are now going to be getting clean water through Water Aid, the charity that money is flowing towards, and I am so freaking excited... I just want to say real quick, thank you. Thank you. Thank you... Thank you to the more than ten thousand creators, over ten thousand creators made content for Team Water, and I just want to say thank you, because obviously, this would not have happened, $40 million is such a ridiculous sum of money.&quot;After thanking those who donated, MrBeast continued:&quot;This is going to change more lives than our like, little peanut human brains could even comprehend... I've been to some of these remote communities, it's not just in Africa or in South America... I've seen what the lack of clean water does. These people don't have a way to wash their hands, they don't have a way to clean themselves, and obviously, for drinking, they get sick, and they're malnourished, and they have all these issues 'cause they don't have clean water, and for two million people, that's going to get solved.&quot;In other news, Twitch streamer Quin69 recently discovered that the Twitch subscriptions being purchased by members of his community were apparently being redirected to bots.