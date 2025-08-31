"I will reward you": MrBeast offers $100,000 for information on those who scammed an entrepreneur out of $1.25 million by posing as TeamWater 

YouTube star Jimmy &quot;MrBeast&quot; has claimed that he is willing to offer $100,000 for any information that would lead to the arrest of the individuals who had participated in an elaborate scam against entrepreneur Erik Bergman, known to be the founder of Great.com, a casino affiliate website that donates all of its profits to charity.After Erik Bergman revealed how he had been deceived by the scammers in a lengthy X post, MrBeast replied:&quot;Anyone who gives us information that leads to an arrest I will reward you with $100,000.&quot;MrBeast @MrBeastLINK@smilingerik @MarkRober @teamwater Anyone who gives us information that leads to an arrest I will reward you with $100,000.Erik Bergman reveals how he lost $1.25 million to scammers posing as streamers affiliated with MrBeast's TeamWater projectMrBeast's TeamWater has made headlines since its launch on August 1, 2025, aiming to raise $40 million to help those deprived of reliable access to clean drinking water. MrBeast has sought and found support from philanthropists, fellow content creators, and even organizations.Erik Bergman had previously donated a hefty sum of $1 million, with MrBeast having announced the donation during an X post at the time. However, as detailed by Bergman in his X post, he was messaged by TeamWater on WhatsApp on his personal phone number a week after his original donation.Bergman was then invited by the scammers, alongside those they claimed were other top donors, for a trip to Africa to bear witness to the wells being constructed. Eventually, within the group chat of the &quot;streamers&quot; poised to go for the trip, the scammer posing as MrBeast announced that he had signed a deal with a cryptocurrency exchange platform for their own cryptocurrency coin.Being deceived by the scammers posing as other streamers, such as Adin Ross, within the group chat, Erik Bergman ended up giving the scammers $500,000 and subsequently $750,000 in cryptocurrency form for a total $1.25 million. In the X post, he wrote:&quot;For the first time in these 72 hours I actually stop to properly think. And I see some details that are off. I know one of the @adinross is American, but his phone number is British, why is that? For the first time since this chat started, I call Jimmy just to confirm everything. And he says 'What are you talking about?' And that's a punch to my stomach. I say &quot;Please say that you are f**king kidding me?!' and I send him a print screen of the chat. He looks at is and says: 'Wow, I don't know what to say... please tell me you didn't send them any money...' And I reply '1.25 million...' The realisation sinks in. Oh f**k... The first phone call from a few weeks ago was Jimmy. The real Jimmy. The fundraiser for clean water was Jimmy. The real Jimmy. But the person reaching out from his team, wasn't from his team. It was a scammer. Realizing how elaborate the ploy was, Bergman wrote:The Jimmy in the chat, wasn't Jimmy. It was a scammer. It was all very skilfully orchestrated. All the people in the chat were fake. All the banter was fake. The trip to Africa was fake. I feel the shame inside of me. The regret. The sadness. The anger. I've been fooled.&quot;In other news, streaming personality Tectone has announced that he will be taking an indefinite hiatus from livestreaming, claiming that he was feeling &quot;angry&quot; and that his feelings were affecting his content.