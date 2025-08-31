  • home icon
  • "I'm just angry everyday": Tectone announces indefinite hiatus from livestreaming in new X post

"I'm just angry everyday": Tectone announces indefinite hiatus from livestreaming in new X post

By Atharv Kapoor
Published Aug 31, 2025 00:12 GMT
Tectone has announced that he will be taking time away from livestreaming (Image via @Tectone/X)
Tectone has announced that he will be taking time away from livestreaming (Image via @Tectone/X)

Streaming personality and commentator John "Tectone" has announced that he will be taking time away from livestreaming in a post shared on X dated August 30, 2025. Within the post, Tectone claimed that his mind was "clouded" and that he felt anger daily, prompting him to consider taking an undefined hiatus from livestreaming as a whole.

Claiming that he did not want his "resentment" to guide his content and that he was making statements that he "did not mean," John wrote:

"Yeah guys ima be real. Im gonna leave for a while. Not sure when I’ll be back tbh but my mind is clouded. I’m just angry everyday, I’m crashing out over nothing and I don’t want my resentment guiding me. I see where I’m headed and I don’t like it at all. I’m saying things I don’t mean, I’m tilting out over the smallest things."
"No streams for a while": Tectone details what content he will be producing during the hiatus

Tectone is known for his outspoken nature, often valuing speaking without restraint despite the consequences. One example was his most recent ban from Twitch, which was his fifth overall on the platform. This time, the streamer had gotten banned after seemingly threatening a viewer and repeatedly uttering the "F-slur" during a broadcast. His Twitch channel continues to be inaccessible as of writing.

Now, after multiple back-to-back controversies over the past few months, John has seemingly decided to step away from live content creation. During his time away, the streamer has stated that he may possibly release a few YouTube videos or X posts discussing certain topics that interest him.

Claiming that he could not explain the reason behind his anger, Tectone said:

'The worst thing is, I still can’t even explain to you guys why I’m so angry and that’s what’s frustrating me the most because I value transparency over everything. I’m going to go on break, I hope not for too long. But no streams for a while. This date that I have to keep waiting for is getting closer but everyday the wait is harder. I plan on making some YouTube videos just talking and tweeting every now and then but nothing too much. I need to get my head straight again. Appreciate yall, Bye for now."
On the other side, Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" had claimed that Tectone had purposefully gotten himself banned out of "embarrassment," while claiming that he was a "rapacious" view-botter.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
