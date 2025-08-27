Tectone banned on Twitch for fifth time after seemingly threatening a viewer and dropping "F-slur" during rant on livestream

Streaming personality John &quot;Tectone&quot; has been banned from Twitch once again after seemingly threatening a viewer and dropping the homophobic &quot;F-slur&quot; during a live broadcast on the platform. The streamer's Twitch channel is now inaccessible. Attempts to open the channel now lead to a message claiming that it is &quot;temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.&quot;Tectone has since made a post on X reacting to the ban. Implying that Twitch political commentator Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; should be suspended for his remarks about Ethan Klein's wife, Hila Klein, as well, Tectone wrote:&quot;I am all for me getting banned (if it happens) for telling a chatter to kill themselves (I apologized it just really rolls off the tongue sometimes ngl) But can we also ban Hasan for saying Hila Klein is a valid military target Orrrr [sic] we just gonna ignore that?&quot;TECTONE 🇺🇸 @TectoneLINKI am all for me getting banned (if it happens) for telling a chatter to kill themselves (I apologized it just really rolls off the tongue sometimes ngl) But can we also ban Hasan for saying Hila Klein is a valid military target Orrrr we just gonna ignore that?What did Tectone say before being banned on Twitch?A clip from his Twitch broadcast showcases Tectone calling out a chatter and threatening to kill them &quot;in real life.&quot; Subsequently, the streamer proceeded to opine about words that are generally deemed as being off-limits, and how, according to him, their no longer being in use has led people to resort to more damning words, which often involve crime accusations.In the process, Tectone dropped the &quot;F-slur&quot; twice while using the word &quot;ret**d&quot; repeatedly as well. Starting by slamming a viewer while replying to their message sent in his broadcast's chat, Tectone said:&quot;'Wait, is that a confession?' No, shut the f**k up, you f**king weird f**k, how about I kill you in real life. Good lord, being weird as sh**.&quot;Continuing to give his take on words that are not considered appropriate for usage by content creators, Tectone stated:&quot;This is why we need to bring the word f****t back. Right, the reason why that is, is because when the internet says we can't say r****d, we can't say f****t, you know, any of these words, right? Now, creators have gone and said, oh, well we can't say r****d, or this other word, so now we're going to call you a p*dophile, now we're going to call you a rapist, now we're going to call you an abuser, now we're going to call you a s*xual assaulter, because you took away the fun hee-hee ha-ha words from the internet that did not get you accused of a crime, and now, people are just accusing everyone of crimes.&quot;With his Twitch channel no longer available, fans can tune into his Kick or YouTube channel, where he often hosts livestreams.In other news, Twitch political streamer Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; recently reacted to an X post by Jimmy &quot;MrBeast&quot;, in which the latter could be seen complaining about his relatively lower ranking in the Most Influential Creators of 2025 list by Rolling Stone.