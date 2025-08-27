  • home icon
Tectone banned on Twitch for fifth time after seemingly threatening a viewer and dropping "F-slur" during rant on livestream

By Atharv Kapoor
Published Aug 27, 2025 01:10 GMT
Twitch streamer Tectone has been banned off the platform once again (Image via tectone/Kick)
Twitch streamer Tectone has been banned from the platform once again (Image via tectone/Kick)

Streaming personality John "Tectone" has been banned from Twitch once again after seemingly threatening a viewer and dropping the homophobic "F-slur" during a live broadcast on the platform. The streamer's Twitch channel is now inaccessible. Attempts to open the channel now lead to a message claiming that it is "temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service."

Tectone has since made a post on X reacting to the ban. Implying that Twitch political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" should be suspended for his remarks about Ethan Klein's wife, Hila Klein, as well, Tectone wrote:

"I am all for me getting banned (if it happens) for telling a chatter to kill themselves (I apologized it just really rolls off the tongue sometimes ngl) But can we also ban Hasan for saying Hila Klein is a valid military target Orrrr [sic] we just gonna ignore that?"
Trending
What did Tectone say before being banned on Twitch?

A clip from his Twitch broadcast showcases Tectone calling out a chatter and threatening to kill them "in real life." Subsequently, the streamer proceeded to opine about words that are generally deemed as being off-limits, and how, according to him, their no longer being in use has led people to resort to more damning words, which often involve crime accusations.

In the process, Tectone dropped the "F-slur" twice while using the word "ret**d" repeatedly as well. Starting by slamming a viewer while replying to their message sent in his broadcast's chat, Tectone said:

"'Wait, is that a confession?' No, shut the f**k up, you f**king weird f**k, how about I kill you in real life. Good lord, being weird as sh**."

Continuing to give his take on words that are not considered appropriate for usage by content creators, Tectone stated:

"This is why we need to bring the word f****t back. Right, the reason why that is, is because when the internet says we can't say r****d, we can't say f****t, you know, any of these words, right? Now, creators have gone and said, oh, well we can't say r****d, or this other word, so now we're going to call you a p*dophile, now we're going to call you a rapist, now we're going to call you an abuser, now we're going to call you a s*xual assaulter, because you took away the fun hee-hee ha-ha words from the internet that did not get you accused of a crime, and now, people are just accusing everyone of crimes."
With his Twitch channel no longer available, fans can tune into his Kick or YouTube channel, where he often hosts livestreams.

In other news, Twitch political streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" recently reacted to an X post by Jimmy "MrBeast", in which the latter could be seen complaining about his relatively lower ranking in the Most Influential Creators of 2025 list by Rolling Stone.

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

