"You sound so bitter!": HasanAbi reacts to MrBeast's X post about his "Most Influential Creators" ranking

Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; recently reacted to YouTuber Jimmy &quot;MrBeast's&quot; post on X about his ranking within a list released by pop media house Rolling Stone. The YouTuber was seemingly upset with his low ranking on the list, which highlighted the &quot;25 Most Influential Creators of 2025.&quot;Subsequently, he made a post comparing himself to those ranked higher than him in the list, particularly comedian Caleb Hearon, and mentioned the latter's lower follower count online.Noting MrBeast's reaction to Rolling Stone's list during his Twitch broadcast on August 26, 2025, HasanAbi said:&quot;Wait, he did? Oh my god, he actually did. Oh my god... Are you f**king real, dude? Why would you post that? You sound so bitter! Oh my god! That is crazy, bro!&quot;&quot;That's not a good look&quot;: HasanAbi reacts to MrBeast's post addressing his ranking in &quot;Most Influential Creators&quot; listMrBeast is known for holding the number one spot as the most subscribed content creator on YouTube, boasting over 425 million subscribers on the platform. Despite enjoying unparalleled popularity as a content creator online, the YouTuber was seemingly unpleased with his ranking in Rolling Stone's Most Influential Creators of 2025 list.The YouTuber had been placed number seven on the list, with comedians Caleb Hearon, Quenlin Blackwell, Twitch streamer Kai Cenat, YouTuber Rachel &quot;Ms Rachel,&quot; sketch comedian Druski, and YouTube streaming star Darren &quot;IShowSpeed&quot; being placed above him.Talking about Hearon's relatively smaller following in his X post, MrBeast wrote:&quot;According to this list a guy with 1 million followers is more influential than me. What did I do to piss off The Rolling Stones&quot;Rolling Stone subsequently responded with a post correcting MrBeast on his misnaming the media outlet, and linked the entire list in their reply as well. As per HasanAbi, the post was not a &quot;good look&quot; for MrBeast, with him stating that the YouTuber should delete it. Notably, MrBeast has since deleted the post and stated that he has watched some of the content put out by Hearon.Talking about MrBeast's X post, HasanAbi said:&quot;I genuinely thought he would have the wherewithal not to post some sh** like that. That's f**king hilarious... Yeah, what the f**k, that's crazy, bro. That's not a good look, man, delete that sh**.&quot;