  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • "You sound so bitter!": HasanAbi reacts to MrBeast's X post about his "Most Influential Creators" ranking

"You sound so bitter!": HasanAbi reacts to MrBeast's X post about his "Most Influential Creators" ranking

By Atharv Kapoor
Published Aug 27, 2025 00:23 GMT
Twitch streamer HasanAbi reacted to MrBeast
Twitch streamer HasanAbi reacted to MrBeast's post addressing his ranking within Most Influential Creators of 2025 list (Image via HasanAbi/Twitch)

Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" recently reacted to YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast's" post on X about his ranking within a list released by pop media house Rolling Stone. The YouTuber was seemingly upset with his low ranking on the list, which highlighted the "25 Most Influential Creators of 2025."

Ad

Subsequently, he made a post comparing himself to those ranked higher than him in the list, particularly comedian Caleb Hearon, and mentioned the latter's lower follower count online.

Noting MrBeast's reaction to Rolling Stone's list during his Twitch broadcast on August 26, 2025, HasanAbi said:

"Wait, he did? Oh my god, he actually did. Oh my god... Are you f**king real, dude? Why would you post that? You sound so bitter! Oh my god! That is crazy, bro!"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

"That's not a good look": HasanAbi reacts to MrBeast's post addressing his ranking in "Most Influential Creators" list

Ad

MrBeast is known for holding the number one spot as the most subscribed content creator on YouTube, boasting over 425 million subscribers on the platform. Despite enjoying unparalleled popularity as a content creator online, the YouTuber was seemingly unpleased with his ranking in Rolling Stone's Most Influential Creators of 2025 list.

The YouTuber had been placed number seven on the list, with comedians Caleb Hearon, Quenlin Blackwell, Twitch streamer Kai Cenat, YouTuber Rachel "Ms Rachel," sketch comedian Druski, and YouTube streaming star Darren "IShowSpeed" being placed above him.

Ad

Talking about Hearon's relatively smaller following in his X post, MrBeast wrote:

"According to this list a guy with 1 million followers is more influential than me. What did I do to piss off The Rolling Stones"

Rolling Stone subsequently responded with a post correcting MrBeast on his misnaming the media outlet, and linked the entire list in their reply as well. As per HasanAbi, the post was not a "good look" for MrBeast, with him stating that the YouTuber should delete it. Notably, MrBeast has since deleted the post and stated that he has watched some of the content put out by Hearon.

Ad

Talking about MrBeast's X post, HasanAbi said:

"I genuinely thought he would have the wherewithal not to post some sh** like that. That's f**king hilarious... Yeah, what the f**k, that's crazy, bro. That's not a good look, man, delete that sh**."

In other news, a South Korean YouTuber is going viral for collaborating with his associates to choke out a friend during a livestream, with the latter visibly losing consciousness due to the ordeal.

About the author
Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications