Video of South Korean YouTuber’s associate choking friend unconscious on livestream goes viral

A video depicting a South Korean YouTuber, Shin &quot;AngryKoreanGamer,&quot; livestreaming his associate strangling an individual to the point of unconsciousness has gone viral. Due to the violent nature of their actions, many are comparing it to the recent situation surrounding French YouTuber Jean Pormanove, who died after allegedly suffering physical abuse during livestreams.This clip was derived from a broadcast on August 24, 2025. Uploaded to r/LivestreamFail, it depicts a half-naked man standing as an associate of AngryKoreanGamer. Subsequently, the former was put in a chokehold by another associate of the YouTuber.Man gets put in a chokehold during YouTuber AngryKoreanGamer's broadcastYoutuber &quot;AngryKoreanGamer&quot; almost kills a friend during a stream; Aug 24, 2025 byu/number384759 inLivestreamFailAfter waiting for a timer to begin, the clip depicts AngryKoreanGamer's associate beginning to choke the man, soon after putting his neck in a firm hold with his arms. The timer was counting down from half a minute, with the man supposed to be put in the hold until it ran out.While keeping the man in a chokehold, the associate then proceeded to lift him off the ground, such that his weight was entirely on his neck. Subsequently, the man could be even seen tapping out and breathing heavily. However, he was not let go until five seconds before the timer went out.After going unconscious, the man began to convulse, causing everyone present in the room to become concerned. However, he soon recovered, prompting AngryKoreanGamer to laugh out loud.Many netizens are drawing parallels between the treatment of the man in the clip and that of French streamer Jean Pormanove, who recently passed away after being the alleged victim of physical abuse, including toxic substance ingestion, sleep deprivation, and beatings. The controversy following his demise also prompted the French government to investigate to rule out foul play.