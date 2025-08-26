  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • Video of South Korean YouTuber’s associate choking friend unconscious on livestream goes viral

Video of South Korean YouTuber’s associate choking friend unconscious on livestream goes viral

By Atharv Kapoor
Published Aug 26, 2025 23:28 GMT
A viral video shows the YouTuber standing alongside his associate as he chokes a man (Image via r/LivestreamFail/Reddit)
A viral video shows the YouTuber standing alongside his associate as he chokes a man (Image via r/LivestreamFail/Reddit)

A video depicting a South Korean YouTuber, Shin "AngryKoreanGamer," livestreaming his associate strangling an individual to the point of unconsciousness has gone viral. Due to the violent nature of their actions, many are comparing it to the recent situation surrounding French YouTuber Jean Pormanove, who died after allegedly suffering physical abuse during livestreams.

Ad

This clip was derived from a broadcast on August 24, 2025. Uploaded to r/LivestreamFail, it depicts a half-naked man standing as an associate of AngryKoreanGamer. Subsequently, the former was put in a chokehold by another associate of the YouTuber.

Man gets put in a chokehold during YouTuber AngryKoreanGamer's broadcast

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After waiting for a timer to begin, the clip depicts AngryKoreanGamer's associate beginning to choke the man, soon after putting his neck in a firm hold with his arms. The timer was counting down from half a minute, with the man supposed to be put in the hold until it ran out.

While keeping the man in a chokehold, the associate then proceeded to lift him off the ground, such that his weight was entirely on his neck. Subsequently, the man could be even seen tapping out and breathing heavily. However, he was not let go until five seconds before the timer went out.

Ad

After going unconscious, the man began to convulse, causing everyone present in the room to become concerned. However, he soon recovered, prompting AngryKoreanGamer to laugh out loud.

Many netizens are drawing parallels between the treatment of the man in the clip and that of French streamer Jean Pormanove, who recently passed away after being the alleged victim of physical abuse, including toxic substance ingestion, sleep deprivation, and beatings. The controversy following his demise also prompted the French government to investigate to rule out foul play.

About the author
Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications