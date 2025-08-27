  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • "Rapacious botter": HasanAbi says Tectone was actively trying to get banned from Twitch to avoid "embarrassment"

"Rapacious botter": HasanAbi says Tectone was actively trying to get banned from Twitch to avoid "embarrassment"

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Published Aug 27, 2025 10:09 GMT
&quot;Rapacious botter&quot;: HasanAbi says Tectone was actively trying to get banned from Twitch to avoid &quot;embarrassment&quot;
HasanAbi calls Tectone a "rapacious botter" (Image via @hasanthehun and @Tectone/X)

Political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" has stated that John "Tectone" was actively trying to get banned from Twitch to avoid "embarrassment." During a recent Just Chatting livestream, HasanAbi examined the latter's statistics when Twitch cracked down on viewbots.

Ad

Hasan then commented on the recent controversy surrounding the gacha games streamer when he used the homophobic F-slur on his broadcast.

While expressing his belief that Tectone was actively trying to get suspended from the platform, HasanAbi referred to the former OTK (One True King) member as a "rapacious botter":

"The two days where bots weren't, like, working, there was a noticeable decline in average viewers where he was unable to crack 30k (live concurrent viewers). 'Tectone also said bring back the F slur.' Yeah. I think he's trying to actively get banned from Twitch so that he doesn't have to, like, live with the embarrassment of everybody knowing that he's just like a f**king rapacious botter."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

When the Turkish-American personality learned of Tectone's fifth Twitch ban, he said:

"Oh, he's been banned already? Yeah. There you go. So now, he can be like, 'Oh, I can't go live on Twitch because I got banned, because I was being too based.' And not because, you know, you were actively aching for a ban so that you could get out of streaming on Twitch with the f**king bots."
Ad
Ad

What did Tectone say about "bringing back" the homophobic F-slur?

On August 26, 2025, a 34-second-long video surfaced on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, in which Tectone explained why he felt there was a "need to bring back" the homophobic F-slur.

"It is insane how, like...we are no longer calling...this is why we need to bring the word f***ot back. Right? The reason why that it is because when the internet says we can't say r**ard, we can't say f***ot, we can't say, you know, any of these words, right? Now creators have gone and said, 'Oh, well, we can't say r**tard or this other word, so now we're going to call you a pedophile. Now we're going to call you a rapist. Now we're going to call you an abuser. Now we're going to call you a sexual assaulter..."
Ad

Tectone's official Twitch channel was banned on the same day. He addressed the situation in an X post, stating that while he took accountability for getting suspended for telling a viewer to "kill themselves," John advocated for HasanAbi's suspension from Twitch for calling Hila Klein a "valid military target."

About the author
Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications