"Rapacious botter": HasanAbi says Tectone was actively trying to get banned from Twitch to avoid "embarrassment"

Political commentator Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; has stated that John &quot;Tectone&quot; was actively trying to get banned from Twitch to avoid &quot;embarrassment.&quot; During a recent Just Chatting livestream, HasanAbi examined the latter's statistics when Twitch cracked down on viewbots.Hasan then commented on the recent controversy surrounding the gacha games streamer when he used the homophobic F-slur on his broadcast.While expressing his belief that Tectone was actively trying to get suspended from the platform, HasanAbi referred to the former OTK (One True King) member as a &quot;rapacious botter&quot;:&quot;The two days where bots weren't, like, working, there was a noticeable decline in average viewers where he was unable to crack 30k (live concurrent viewers). 'Tectone also said bring back the F slur.' Yeah. I think he's trying to actively get banned from Twitch so that he doesn't have to, like, live with the embarrassment of everybody knowing that he's just like a f**king rapacious botter.&quot;When the Turkish-American personality learned of Tectone's fifth Twitch ban, he said:&quot;Oh, he's been banned already? Yeah. There you go. So now, he can be like, 'Oh, I can't go live on Twitch because I got banned, because I was being too based.' And not because, you know, you were actively aching for a ban so that you could get out of streaming on Twitch with the f**king bots.&quot;What did Tectone say about &quot;bringing back&quot; the homophobic F-slur?On August 26, 2025, a 34-second-long video surfaced on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, in which Tectone explained why he felt there was a &quot;need to bring back&quot; the homophobic F-slur.&quot;It is insane how, like...we are no longer calling...this is why we need to bring the word f***ot back. Right? The reason why that it is because when the internet says we can't say r**ard, we can't say f***ot, we can't say, you know, any of these words, right? Now creators have gone and said, 'Oh, well, we can't say r**tard or this other word, so now we're going to call you a pedophile. Now we're going to call you a rapist. Now we're going to call you an abuser. Now we're going to call you a sexual assaulter...&quot; Tectone says a slur multiple times on stream by u/Yamakamikazee in LivestreamFail Tectone's official Twitch channel was banned on the same day. He addressed the situation in an X post, stating that while he took accountability for getting suspended for telling a viewer to &quot;kill themselves,&quot; John advocated for HasanAbi's suspension from Twitch for calling Hila Klein a &quot;valid military target.&quot;