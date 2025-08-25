Tectone alleges OTK reprimanded Mizkif for viewbotting, claims American corporations artificially inflate Twitch viewership

John &quot;Tectone&quot; has alleged that OTK (One True King) reprimanded Matthew &quot;Mizkif&quot; after the latter supposedly artificially inflated his concurrent live viewers. On August 24, 2025, a three-minute-six-second video from Tectone's recent Just Chatting livestream surfaced on X. In it, the Texas-based personality addressed the recent situation surrounding Twitch's reported crackdown on viewbots on the platform.At one point, John claimed to have heard that Mizkif had allegedly viewbotted his livestream to 14,000 viewers, which allegedly resulted in OTK having an &quot;intervention&quot; with its co-founder.The gacha games streamer elaborated:&quot;I heard something pretty interesting. Here's the interesting thing that I heard. This is what I heard. What I heard was, when the org found out that Mizkif botted in 14,000, they had an intervention saying, 'You gotta stop this s**t because that looks terrible.' That's what I heard. Yep! That's what I heard. Because could you imagine? Every single event going to Mizkif's f**king stream when he was botting that s**t the whole time? So, all the viewers go to his, and he says, 'Why would we do the event on your channel, bro? You don't get as many viewers.' Yep! Hey, Mizkids, s**k my d**k! Oh, you're going to be so mad!&quot;Furthermore, Tectone claimed that Nick &quot;Nmplol&quot; was the one who called Mizkif out for allegedly viewbotting his Twitch livestreams:&quot;What's crazy is, the guy to call him out was Nmp. Yep! Nmp said, 'Hey, Miz, quit doing this s**t. You're making us look terrible.' Yep! We're so mad! S**k my d**k! Yep! Yeah, buddy! I've been waiting on this s**t for a while, bro.&quot;Tectone says Progressive and AT&amp;T botted sponsored content on Twitch livestreamsDuring the same broadcast, Tectone claimed that two American corporations, Progressive and AT&amp;T, botted his Twitch livestreams. While claiming that he gave them his approval for artificially inflating his viewership, the former OTK member said:&quot;I would like to go on record, saying OTK has never view-botted me. Now, I will say, when Progressive and AT&amp;T botted me, they asked, and I said, 'Absolutely.' Okay? So I will let you know that straight up. Okay? OTK never botted me. Ever. And, by the way, if they did, what reason do I have to have their back? Give me a reason why I would have their back?&quot;In addition to Tectone, Felix &quot;xQc&quot; commented on Twitch's reported crackdown on viewbots, claiming that streamers associated with organizations were &quot;being botted much more heavily.&quot;