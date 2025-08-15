"I do think being trans is a mental illness": Tectone gives his take on the transgender community

Twitch, YouTube, and Kick streamer John "Tectone" has garnered attention on social media for his take on the transgender community. On August 14, 2025, a 52-second-long video from his Just Chatting broadcast was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit.

In it, Tectone commented on the LGBTQ+ community and expressed his views on the "entire existence" of human beings.

"You've got to understand...there are trans people that mind their own business. Right? There are people that are just like, 'I feel I'm a woman.' Now, once again, I would make it very clear: I do think being trans is a mental illness. It's obvious that it is. You're a guy that think they're a girl. Right? That's in your brain. That f**king happens, okay? It's the same thing with, like, 'I'm a dude and I want to f**k dudes.' Right? Like, naturally, we are human beings where our entire existence is supposed to procreate, which is man have sex with woman, make baby. That's our entire lineage. Right? That's entirety of what we are."

The gacha games streamer then explained what he considered to constitute "mental illnesses":

"But our brains are wired differently, and when people's brains are wired differently, normally those things are considered mental illnesses, unless social media says, 'Well, it's really mean to call those things mental illnesses.' It doesn't matter if it's mean. Your brains are wired differently than what a normal human being's is, which is why we call those outliers mental illnesses. That is what happens. Right?"

Timestamp - 00:40:55

"Trying to cancel everybody that doesn't use proper pronouns": Tectone explains what he finds to be a "problem" while sharing his thoughts on the transgender community

At the 41-minute mark of his livestream, titled SLOPCAST W/ NUX TAKU WESTJETT AND LEGAL MINDSET, Tectone elaborated on what he saw as a "problem," while discussing the transgender community.

The former One True King member said,

"There's a lot of trans people that just mind their own business. Nobody f**king cares. The problem is the people who are going into, you know, the social media threads, trying to cancel everybody that doesn't use proper pronouns. Going into stores, breaking property, getting waiters fired because they're not using their proper pronouns. And they're just making everybody look horrible because those are the people that they're making the figureheads. Instead of trans being a product of their identity, trans becomes their entirety of their identity."

Tectone made headlines on August 11, 2025, when he alleged that Malena Tudi "treated Nick (Nmplol) like s**t," and described the Norwegian personality as a "vile, bitter, cruel, and disgusting" person.

