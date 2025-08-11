"Treated Nick like s**t": Tectone calls Malena Tudi a "vile, bitter, cruel, and disgusting" person, claims she was "too good" for Nmplol

Twitch and Kick streamer John &quot;Tectone&quot; has shared his thoughts on Nick &quot;Nmplol's&quot; former partner, Malena Tudi, calling her a &quot;vile, bitter, cruel, and disgusting&quot; person. On August 10, 2025, a one-minute-46-second video from Tectone's Just Chatting livestream was shared on X.In the clip, the gacha games content creator alleged that Malena treated Nmplol &quot;like s**t&quot; during their relationship, and that the latter was &quot;too good&quot; for the Norwegian.Describing his opinions as a &quot;hot take,&quot; Tectone said:&quot;I'm going to say a hot take. I am. I am. I'm going to say a hot take - I think Malena treated Nick like s**t. I do. I am genuinely somsone in the side of... I think Nick was actually too good for Malena. And this is a take why LSF (the r/LivestreamFail subreddit) hates my a**, I think Malena was a vile, vile, bitter, cruel, disgusting person. I do. I genuinely do. And I say this every time. Every time I say this, it gets put on LSF, and they get so upset. They say, 'Ahh! This is the guy saying.' I don't care.&quot;&quot;She is trying to take 70%&quot; - Tectone claims Malena Tudi mistreated and that she is &quot;very pro-women&quot;Tectone continued the conversation, claiming that Malena Tudi supposedly mistreated him because, according to him, the 29-year-old is &quot;very pro-women.&quot; While alleging that she was &quot;trying to take 70%&quot; out of Nmplol amid their ongoing divorce, the former OTK (One True King) member remarked:&quot;I've never had anyone worse to me than Malena, because she's very pro-women. Yeah, no, I think Nmp just lost a lot of weight, wanted to lock the f**k in, in order to secure a girl. That way, he would see that Nick can succeed even without her. And now she's trying to take 70%, which is like, dude, Jesus! I mean, damn! Damn!&quot;John also shared his thoughts on netizens being &quot;so against&quot; Nmplol:&quot;And it's crazy how the internet is so against Nmp that they actually think that she deserves all that money, and Nick doesn't deserve any of it. I can't tell you how stupid of a f**king take that is. Yeah, no, I'll be real - I think the idea that anybody thinks that Malena even should get a penny from Nick is re*arded. Genuinenly.&quot;In other news, on August 4, 2025, Tectone spoke out about Rich Campbell for the first time in three years, after allegations against him surfaced, claiming that the streamer &quot;didn't do the s**t he was accused of.&quot;