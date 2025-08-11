  • home icon
"Treated Nick like s**t": Tectone calls Malena Tudi a "vile, bitter, cruel, and disgusting" person, claims she was "too good" for Nmplol

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Published Aug 11, 2025 09:38 GMT
&quot;Treated Nick like s**t&quot;: Tectone calls Malena Tudi a &quot;vile, bitter, cruel, and disgusting&quot; person, claims she was &quot;too good&quot; for Nmplol
Tectone calls Malena Tudi a "vile, bitter, cruel, and disgusting" person (Image via @Tectone and @nmplol/X)

Twitch and Kick streamer John "Tectone" has shared his thoughts on Nick "Nmplol's" former partner, Malena Tudi, calling her a "vile, bitter, cruel, and disgusting" person. On August 10, 2025, a one-minute-46-second video from Tectone's Just Chatting livestream was shared on X.

In the clip, the gacha games content creator alleged that Malena treated Nmplol "like s**t" during their relationship, and that the latter was "too good" for the Norwegian.

Describing his opinions as a "hot take," Tectone said:

"I'm going to say a hot take. I am. I am. I'm going to say a hot take - I think Malena treated Nick like s**t. I do. I am genuinely somsone in the side of... I think Nick was actually too good for Malena. And this is a take why LSF (the r/LivestreamFail subreddit) hates my a**, I think Malena was a vile, vile, bitter, cruel, disgusting person. I do. I genuinely do. And I say this every time. Every time I say this, it gets put on LSF, and they get so upset. They say, 'Ahh! This is the guy saying.' I don't care."
"She is trying to take 70%" - Tectone claims Malena Tudi mistreated and that she is "very pro-women"

Tectone continued the conversation, claiming that Malena Tudi supposedly mistreated him because, according to him, the 29-year-old is "very pro-women." While alleging that she was "trying to take 70%" out of Nmplol amid their ongoing divorce, the former OTK (One True King) member remarked:

"I've never had anyone worse to me than Malena, because she's very pro-women. Yeah, no, I think Nmp just lost a lot of weight, wanted to lock the f**k in, in order to secure a girl. That way, he would see that Nick can succeed even without her. And now she's trying to take 70%, which is like, dude, Jesus! I mean, damn! Damn!"
John also shared his thoughts on netizens being "so against" Nmplol:

"And it's crazy how the internet is so against Nmp that they actually think that she deserves all that money, and Nick doesn't deserve any of it. I can't tell you how stupid of a f**king take that is. Yeah, no, I'll be real - I think the idea that anybody thinks that Malena even should get a penny from Nick is re*arded. Genuinenly."
In other news, on August 4, 2025, Tectone spoke out about Rich Campbell for the first time in three years, after allegations against him surfaced, claiming that the streamer "didn't do the s**t he was accused of."

