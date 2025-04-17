Nmplol claims he is "completely out of money" amid his ongoing divorce from Malena

A video of Twitch streamer Nick "Nmplol" claiming to be "completely out of money" amid his ongoing divorce from Malena has surfaced. In a two-minute-28-second video posted on X, Nmplol was seen talking with fellow content creator Katchii, also known as "ItsKatchii."

During their conversation, Nick expressed his desire to travel to the Philippines because, according to him, the Southeast Asia country has "different rules" than Austin, Texas.

Furthermore, he stated that he wanted to learn how to drift:

"(Katchii says, 'You're going to have a bad time in the Philippines.') Well, no. I'm not because it's different rules over there. (Katchii replies, 'Yeah, there are no rules. Yep.') Exactly! So, that's the case, it's free for all. I'll learn how to drift, I'll just be drifting in the Philippines. Wait, am I going to the Philippines? Am I going?"

When Katchii asked Nmplol if he wanted to travel to the Philippines with her, the One True King (OTK) member stated that he was "completely out of money."

He elaborated:

"Do I want to go to the Philippines with you? What are the chances I don't make it back? (Katchii replies, '30%.') Where would I be staying? Do I have to, like, get my own hotel or something? 'Cause I'm not kidding you, I'm completely out of money. I just paid taxes, going through a divorce, it is bad!"

Katchii responded, stating that if Nmplol decides to travel to the Philippines, she would cover his expenses:

"I'll take care of that if you do go."

Nmplol claims netizens "love to make hate threads" about ExtraEmily while discussing the latter's recent controversy

During the same livestream with ItsKatchii, Nmplol spoke about the recent controversy involving fellow OTK member Emily "ExtraEmily." For context, ExtraEmily made headlines on April 13, 2025, when she received a one-day Twitch suspension for violating traffic laws during an IRL broadcast.

Nmplol commented on the situation, saying that he and Katchii needed to make sure they didn't run over any red lights while streaming. He then claimed that netizens "love to make hate threads" about ExtraEmily:

"Number one - we don't roll through some stoplights here. You know, so we don't get any massive hate threads. You know what it is? I think it's more like, it's just, like, it's Emily. People love to make threads about Emily. It all started with that not paying back her parents thing. You know, she should never cave, man. She should've f**king stayed strong."

In other news, Nick released a statement via Discord on April 11, 2025, after alleged new details about his legal battle with Malena surfaced on social media.

