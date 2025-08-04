"He didn't do the s**t he was accused of": Tectone speaks up about Rich Campbell years after allegations against him surfaced

Twitch and Kick streamer John &quot;Tectone&quot; has spoken up about Rich Campbell, three years after allegations were made against him. In December 2022, Rich Campbell made headlines when content creator Azalia Lexi (@Azalialexi on X) posted a TwitLonger, alleging that he sexually assaulted her in January 2022.Disclaimer: This article contains a description of alleged sexual assault, which may be distressing to some readers.In one of the sections of her TwitLonger post, which is no longer accessible, Lexi detailed an alleged incident in which Campbell sexually assaulted her, writing:&quot;We get upstairs, and he starts talking about how hot I would be pregnant. He then proceeded to j*rk off in front of me while continuing to talk about how he thinks about getting me pregnant constantly. He kept begging me to have s*x with him. I said no. he continually attempted to take my clothes off. I kept saying no. At the end, and I mean the very end, he rolled me over and put himself inside me and finished, unprotected.&quot;On August 3, 2025, a 45-second video from Tectone's livestream surfaced on X, in which he discussed his time with OTK (One True King). While claiming that Campbell &quot;didn't do&quot; what he was accused of, the gacha games streamer said:&quot;That guy got f**ked over tremendously. I got no idea what's going on with that guy. Last time I heard, he didn't do the s**t he was accused of, but I got no f**king idea, and the guy won't respond to my messages. But, Rich, feel free to DM me if you ever want. I don't know what's going on with that s**t. Although I do know he's probably chilling in a f**king castle, banging a f**king p**n star, going to Disney World every day. So, who knows?!&quot;Tectone claims Rich Campbell told him he would never get banned from Twitch while being a part of OTKBefore claiming that Rich Campbell &quot;got f**ked over tremendously,&quot; Tectone opened up about one of his conversations with the former esports personality. Claiming Campbell told him he would never be banned from Twitch while being affiliated with OTK, he said:&quot;When I was a part of OTK, a man by the name of Rich Campbell says that you will never be banned on Twitch, and I was like, 'Why is that?' He's like, 'I'm not going to say why, but trust me, you can do whatever you, and you'll never get banned.' And I said, 'Okay. All right. Great!' Anyways.&quot;Rich Campbell issued his last public statement on December 17, 2022, announcing his resignation from OTK after the allegations were made against him.